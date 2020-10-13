Gold Price Today 13 October: Gold is cheaper again after the boom – know how much the prices have changed? What is today’s rate …

Gold Price Today 13 October 2020: Gold and silver prices (Sone Ka Aaj Ka Bhav) There are constant ups and downs in it. gold price (Gold Rate Today) I saw a decrease once again on Tuesday i.e. Tuesday. According to the website of the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, gold’s initial price was 51034, while silver (Today Gold Silver Price) Accelerated and opened at 62628 (per kg). Earlier on Monday, the price of gold was 51225 (per 10 grams) in the initial round while at the time of closing the market registered a slight decline and it closed at 51156 (per 10 grams). At the same time, there was a slight rise in the price of silver. At the opening of the market, the price of silver was 63628 (per / kg) which was 62606 (per / kg) at the time of closing. Also Read – Sell Your Gold For Cash: Sell jewelery of gold directly to these companies not jewelers, you will get great prices

Gold price in the previous trading session (Sone Ka Bhav) However, something else was cheaper and it was 50 thousand. Last Friday, the market opened at 50718 and it closed at 50878 after increasing the issue. Let us know that for the first time after October 6, gold has crossed 51 thousand.

At the same time, according to HDFC Securities, the price of gold in Delhi bullion market rose by Rs 240 to Rs 52,073 per 10 gram, while it closed at Rs 51,833 per 10 gram in the last trading session. The price of silver has also gone up by Rs 786 to Rs 64,914 per kg. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, 24 carat gold prices in Delhi increased by Rs 240.

On the other hand, due to increase in demand in the spot market, gold prices in the futures market also remained strong. Gold futures rose by Rs 183 to Rs 51,000 per 10 grams due to increased speculators. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, December gold futures prices rose by Rs 183, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 51,000 per 10 grams. The contract traded for 15,183 lots. Analysts said that the trend in the futures market was strong due to the new deals done by traders. In New York, gold rose 0.21 percent to USD 1,930.20 an ounce.

Let us know that on September 28, the price of gold was the lowest in some time. During this time, the initial price of gold was 49739/10 grams (Aaj ke Sone Ka Bhav) which was the lowest in the past 1 month, while it closed at 49757 with a slight increase even during the market closing. Although the price of gold is still above 51 thousand, but since the record increase in the price of this yellow metal, its price has decreased by more than Rs 5000 so far. .