Gold Price Today 1st September 2020: Gold prices rise marginally, know how the market will be today

Gold Rate Today 1st September 2020: Gold price (Sone ke Bhav) continues to fluctuate. On Monday, it saw a slight rise in its price once again. According to HDFC, on Monday, gold rose by Rs 161 to Rs 52,638 per 10 grams in the local bullion market amid rupee depreciation. On Friday, gold had closed at Rs 52,477 per 10 grams in the previous trading session. Silver also rose by Rs 800 to Rs 68,095 per kg, which had closed at Rs 67,295 per kg in the previous trading session. Also Read – Gold Yellow Metal Price Today 30 August 2020: Gold has fallen below 5 thousand rupees, a great opportunity to buy

Meanwhile, the retail market also saw a rise in gold. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, the price of 24 carat gold on Monday was Rs 51246, while the price of 22 carat gold was Rs 46,941 per 10 grams. Also Read – Gold Prices Today 29 August 2020: Gold, silver flashed again in the weekend, know today’s price

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “24-carat gold spot price rose by Rs. 161 in Delhi amid rupee depreciation.” Also Read – Gold Rate Today 27 August 2020: Gold prices fell for the third consecutive day, know how the market will be today

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodity-market research), Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has indicated that the policy of keeping debt cheaper is still going on for a long time. Due to this, the dollar softened against other major currencies and gold rose.

The rupee’s initial gain declined on Monday as the domestic stock market slumped and the US dollar rebounded, and the rupee’s exchange rate fell 21 paise to 73.60 per dollar (initial figure) against the US currency.

In the international market, gold was being quoted at $ 1,960 an ounce indicating a decline, while silver was being quoted at $ 27.80 an ounce with a slight upside. Meanwhile, the BSE 30 Sensex closed down 839 points at 38,628.29.

On the other hand, speculators bought fresh deals due to strong spot demand, due to which gold rose by Rs 132 to Rs 51,580 per 10 grams in the futures market on Monday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the price of delivery gold contract rose by Rs 132, ie 0.26 per cent to Rs 51,580 per 10 grams in October. It traded for 14,943 lots.

Market analysts said buying of fresh deals by traders mainly led to rise in gold futures. In the international market, New York, gold fell by 0.40 per cent to USD 1,967.10 an ounce.