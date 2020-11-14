Gold prices may rise again, the rate of gold in the log term is Rs. Can be 65-67 thousand per 10 grams

new Delhi: Gold prices may pick up again in the fourth quarter of this financial year. A firm has said in its report that demand for gold is likely to rise in the fourth quarter after falling 30 percent in the third quarter, as jewelery purchases will pick up during this period. According to the report, the price of gold can go up to 65-67 thousand rupees per ten grams in the long term. Also Read – Know how beneficial it is to invest in gold, you have to pay tax on selling

Let us know that this year gold has gone to the highest level. The yellow metal rose to $ 2085 an ounce abroad and Rs 56,400 per 10 gram at the commodity exchange in India, but prices have come down amid global uncertainties. Also Read – Gold Silver prices today: Gold, silver prices at record levels, prices are constantly increasing every day

According to financial services and market research firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the demand for gold will improve in the fourth quarter of this calendar year in view of central banks’ policy of keeping interest low and the traditional buying season in India. Also Read – Gold prices fall due to weak global trend, silver also breaks 734 rupees

In a recent report in the firm, gold has been described as a good option for long term investment. According to a report released by the firm, gold has given a return of 159 percent in India in the last decade, while the domestic stock index Nifty has given a return of 93 percent during this period.

It has been said in the report that the price of gold can go up to 65-67 thousand rupees per ten grams in the long term. This report said that the demand for gold is likely to increase back in the fourth quarter after falling 30 percent in the third quarter, as jewelery purchases will pick up during this period.

The report predicts that the coming months after the US election will be crucial to fixing the price of gold and meanwhile central banks’ stance, low interest rates, the impact of the Kovid-19 epidemic and other concerns may affect prices However, the prospects for bullion are good.

According to the report, central banks cut interest rates to support their economies and the flow of money in the market has increased. Global interest rates are currently around zero levels and are expected to remain low for some time. Jerome Powell, head of the US Fed Reserve, has mentioned in his previous policy statement that this means that interest rates may not go in the negative direction, but may remain at low levels until 2023.

The report cites World Gold Council (WCG) estimates that gold demand in India is likely to pick up in the fourth quarter after falling 30% in the third quarter, as retail jewelery purchases strengthen due to festivals have hope. They hope that the fourth quarter will be better than the third quarter due to growing mothers and festivals.

Demand during the fourth quarter in India may be lower than the previous year’s record of 194.3 tonnes, as consumers are struggling to keep pace with record high prices. India’s gold demand in the first three quarters fell by 49% to 252.4 tonnes compared to a year ago, as the lockdown caused by coronavirus has affected demand for jewelery.

Demand for coins and bars in the market, known as investment demand, jumped 51% in the third quarter as rising prices attracted investors, which maintained high prices.

Gold has reached the highest level this year. The yellow metal rose to $ 2085 an ounce abroad and Rs 56,400 per ten gram at the commodity exchange in India, but prices have come down amid global uncertainties.