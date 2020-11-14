Gold smuggler caught in Chennai airport, racket busted – Five arrested

The Air Customs Department busted a gold smuggler gang at Chennai Airport. The gang consists of 5 people, including airport housekeeping contract staff. The statement issued by the Commissioner of Customs said that the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit saw a watchman going inside the toilet. After this, he was monitored and caught the watchman Gananasekar extracting two bundles of gold from the dustbin. Also read – gold price today 14 nov: Gold and silver became cheaper on Diwali, know what is the latest price of 10 grams of gold …

“On opening the bundles, three gold paste packets weighing 2 kg were recovered, weighing 1.81 kg,” the statement said. Its market price is Rs 93.2 lakhs. The gold has been confiscated under the Customs Act. ”During interrogation, the watchman’s colleague Shankar took the name of his Supervisor Kumar, on which he had gone to collect the bundle from the toilet. Also read – gold price today 12 nov: Gold and silver prices fall, know what is the latest price of 10 grams of gold

On the basis of suspicion from the exit gate, a passenger, Shekhar Suman, was stopped, which revealed that he would hand over gold to a smuggler outside the airport. The officers let him out, so that he could catch the receiver. The receiver was also apprehended when Shekhar Suman approached him to deliver the gold, which was identified as 21-year-old Syed Ibrahim Shah. Also Read – Gold Price Today 11 November 2020: Gold prices fall before Dhanteras, know your market price before shopping

Kumar is the mastermind of this smuggling racket, who was not present at the time of the incident, has also been arrested. On the basis of information in another case, Etihad Airways coming from Abu Dhabi was rumored to be flying, in which three gold bundles were seized from two toilets of the aircraft during the chaos. When weighed, the weight of gold found unclaimed was 5.1 kg, which is worth 2.63 crores in the market.

Air Custom has arrested all the criminals associated with the gold smuggler racket. In this way, Chennai Air Custom seized 6.9 kg of gold, which is worth 3.6 crores in the market.

