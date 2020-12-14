Entertainment

Gold smuggling: 1.23 crore gold and foreign currency seized at Chennai airport

December 14, 2020
Gold Smuggling: Chennai Air Custom seized 2.4 kg of gold valued at 1 crore 23 lakh from a passenger. News agency ANI quoted airport custom as saying that foreign currency worth Rs 12 lakh was also recovered from the passenger. Passenger has also been arrested in the case. Also Read – Gold Smuggling News: Chennai Air Custom seized gold worth Rs 23.6 lakh

A day earlier, Chennai Air Custom seized 463 grams of gold worth Rs 23.6 lakh during an IndiGo Airlines flight from Dubai. The Customs Commissioner of Chennai International Airport said that on the basis of an intelligence report, the flight of IndiGo Airlines which came from Dubai was searched. Two packets containing 406 grams of gold in the form of paste wrapped with tape were concealed next to a seat in the inner panel of the aircraft’s body / wall.

At the airport, 309 grams of gold worth Rs 15.72 lakh of 24 carat purity was recovered as unclaimed under the Customs Act. In another case, Kalil Rahman (49) of Ramanathapuram, who arrived by the same flight, was stopped from exiting. On searching, a gold paste bundle weighing 176 grams was recovered. The price of 154 grams of gold was Rs 7.84 lakh.

(Input: ANI, IANS)

