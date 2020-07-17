Gold smuggling case Kerala: Senior IAS officer M Shivshankar suspended in gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday suspended senior IAS officer M Shivshankar in connection with the investigation in connection with the alleged links with the accused in the gold smuggling case. At the same time, the main witness in this case, the officer posted in the UAE Consulate has left for his country. Also Read – JP Nadda inaugurated the party’s new office in Kasaragod, Kerala, said – Everyone knows the potential of Kerala

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the suspension of Shiv Shankar at a press conference here. He was also removed from the post of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and IT Secretary after reports of Shivshankar's wire being allegedly linked to the accused in the case.

The high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta was asked by the government to investigate the allegations and report within three days. The government was given a report this evening after which action was taken.

According to Vijayan, the committee found that Shivshankar disobeyed the rules of All India Service. He said that department level investigation is going on. A few days ago, customs officials questioned Shivshankar for about nine hours in connection with the case.

Sources associated with this development said that the consulate official exempted under the Vienna Treaty arrived in Delhi from here on Sunday and left for the UAE in another flight.