Gold smuggling case: NIA raids many places, CM says – trying to tarnish image

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that a "well-planned campaign" is being launched to tarnish the image of the state government amid mounting opposition attacks on the gold smuggling case in Kerala. Meanwhile, the NIA raided several places here, furthering the investigation.

Vijayan told the media that the investigation in the case related to diplomatic paraphernalia would go ahead and the culprits would be brought to the dock. He said, "When the news of seizure of goods from the airport by the Customs Department came to light, a responsible leader of a political party tried to blame the state government and said that someone from the Chief Minister's Office told the customs officials Tried to impress.

Vijayan said, "However, we all know what happened later. This was part of his well-planned campaign to tarnish the image of the state government. "The agency conducted searches at several places in the city, including several flats and offices in connection with the investigation of the case.

Earlier in the day, a Kerala Police personnel posted as security personnel at a commercial embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded the statement on Saturday by a magistrate at a private hospital here. The said policeman allegedly tried to commit suicide.

According to Jai Ghosh’s family, he was missing since Thursday night and was found near his house in Thumba on Friday morning. Allegedly Ghosh’s wrist was amputated and bleeding. “The magistrate came to the hospital and recorded his statement,” a senior official told PTI. The police have not yet inquired. His condition is stable now. “

Ghosh was found lying near his ancestral home and has been admitted to a private hospital here. On Friday morning, the police found him in an empty place some distance away from his house. The policeman had allegedly told his family that he was receiving threats from some people. The incident has come to light amid a sensational case of gold smuggling in which gold was brought into hiding in the goods of the UAE Consulate.

Ghosh was earlier stationed at the airport here and has been working at the consulate since 2017. He allegedly approached Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the smuggling case, three times on the same day (July 5) on which gold worth Rs 15 crore was seized by customs officials. The case is being investigated by the Customs Department and the National Investigation Agency.