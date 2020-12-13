Gold Smuggling News: Chennai Air Custom seized gold worth Rs 23.6 lakh

Gold Smuggling News: Chennai Air Custom seized 463 grams of gold worth Rs 23.6 lakh during the investigation of an IndiGo Airlines flight from Dubai. The Customs Commissioner of Chennai International Airport said that on the basis of an intelligence report, the flight of IndiGo Airlines which came from Dubai was searched. Two packets containing 406 grams of gold in the form of paste wrapped with tape were concealed next to a seat in the inner panel of the aircraft’s body / wall. Also Read – Gold News Today: Daylight robbery in jewelery shop, robbers armed with 14 kg gold and escaped on 2 lakh cash, watch video

At the airport, 309 grams of gold worth Rs 15.72 lakh of 24 carat purity was recovered as unclaimed under the Customs Act. In another case, Kalil Rahman (49) of Ramanathapuram, who arrived by the same flight, was stopped from exiting.

On searching, a gold paste bundle weighing 176 grams was recovered. The price of 154 grams of gold was Rs 7.84 lakh.

