Gold worth Rs 1 crore missing due to ‘earthquake’ in Gujarat, case is shocking, FIR was also made

Gujarat News: The 2001 Bhuj earthquake caused astonishing damage to the Customs Department in Jamnagar. That loss is 1.10 crore gold seized during the arrest of smugglers, which has disappeared from the custody of the Jamnagar Customs Department. Even more surprising is that the disappearance of precious gold was confirmed four years ago. Now four years later, an FIR was lodged with the Jamnagar police after the internal investigation could not find the culprits. Custom officials argue that the earthquake has caused gold to disappear. And who did this, it is not even known.

According to an FIR lodged by Ram Singh Yadav, an inspector of the Jamnagar Customs Department, Bhuj Customs Department seized gold during various raids during 1971 to 1996. This gold and silver were kept in the office. The devastating earthquake in 2001 damaged the office building and sent the Jamnagar Custom Office with approximately 3149.398 grams of gold and silver. The gold suitcase was sealed by the responsible officials of Jamnagar and Bhuj Division. The suitcase had the 2001 Customs Department seal and the signature of the gold depositor and receiver. Even after this, gold disappeared from these suitcases.

2,156.722 grams of gold was missing

The department says that some government officials are involved in the disappearance of this gold. The FIR states that officers of Bhuj Customs Division came to Jamnagar on October 18, 2016 to collect gold. They were handed these sealed suitcases. Subsequently, the seal was opened in the presence of officials of the custom divisions of Jamnagar and Bhuj and the jeweler was called as a witness after completing the inquiry. The key of the suitcase was missing, so the lock was broken. It was then discovered that 2,156.722 grams of gold was missing from the five samples seized between 1982 and 1986.

Referred to departmental inquiry

The current market value of this missing gold shown in the FIR is Rs 1.10 crore. Inspector of the B Division police station, KL Gadhe said that the officers responded to the complaint to file a complaint after four years of the theft that this inter-departmental inquiry was going on.

FIR orders were given on 11 December

According to sources, after finding out about the missing gold, the officials started internal communication and informed the Chief Commissioner of Gujarat. On December 11, the Chief Commissioner asked the Jamnagar Division to register a formal police FIR.