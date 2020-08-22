‘Golden Arm,’ Buddy Comedy from SXSW, Sells to Utopia

“Golden Arm,” a buddy comedy set on the earth of women arm wrestling, has offered international rights to Utopia, Selection has realized. The movie will probably be launched theatrically within the first half of 2021. HBO has licensed rights to broadcast and stream “Golden Arm.”

“Golden Arm” was initially meant to premiere at this yr’s SXSW, however these plans had been upended when the pageant was cancelled due to coronavirus. The film facilities on a tricky woman trucker who trains her timid greatest good friend to compete within the Nationwide Girls Arm Wrestling Championship.

“Golden Arm” was directed by Maureen Bharoocha and boasts a solid that features Mary Holland, Betsy Sodaro, Dot-Marie Jones, Eugene Cordero, Ron Funches, Daybreak Luebbe, Ahmed Bharoocha, Aparna Nancherla, Olivia Stambouliah and Kate Flannery.

“‘Golden Arm’ is a real gem of a movie that may delight and shock audiences; a hilarious story of badass girls and feminine friendship, set on the earth of aggressive arm wrestling. We at Utopia can’t wait to collaborate with the unimaginable female-led workforce to carry a lot wanted laughs and inspiration to a world viewers,” mentioned Danielle DiGiacomo, Utopia’s head of content material.

Co-founded by filmmaker and Rooney singer Robert Schwartzman, Utopia’s current releases embody Errol Morris’ “American Dharma,” a documentary about Steve Bannon, and “Sword of Belief,” an indie comedy that was one in all director Lynn Shelton’s final accomplished works earlier than her demise this yr.

Former Girls in Movie head Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky government produced “Golden Arm” by means of their Court docket 5 banner. They joined government producer Russell Wayne Groves and producer Geeta Bajaj.

The movie is the debut characteristic for writing workforce Ann Marie Allison and Jenna Milly, who’re additionally government producing.

The deal was negotiated by Amy Beecroft and Ross Putman of Verve on behalf of the filmmakers and DiGiacomo on behalf of Utopia. Chris Grunden, senior VP of content material acquisitions at Utopia, negotiated the HBO rights deal.