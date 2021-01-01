Golden Child To Resume Activities Following Jaehyun’s Successful Recovery From COVID-19

Woollim Leisure has introduced that each one the members of Golden Child have examined damaging for COVID-19 and can be returning to promotions.

Earlier this month, Golden Child briefly halted all actions after Jaehyun was identified with COVID-19. Jaehyun adopted quarantine protocol by staying in an assigned remedy middle, whereas the opposite members—all of whom examined damaging—went into voluntary self-isolation for 2 weeks as a precautionary measure.

On December 31, Woollim Leisure introduced that following his keep in his assigned remedy middle, Jaehyun had efficiently recovered from COVID-19 and had just lately examined damaging for the virus. As the opposite members of Golden Child additionally examined damaging for the virus after their two weeks of self-quarantine, the group can be resuming all actions.

Woollim Leisure’s full assertion is as follows:

Good day, that is Woollim Leisure. We’re informing you of Golden Child’s launch from self-quarantine. Beforehand, Golden Child member Bong Jaehyun underwent testing for COVID-19, and on December 17, he was confirmed to have examined optimistic with no signs. Afterwards, in accordance with authorities well being pointers, he stayed in a neighborhood remedy middle and centered fully on his remedy. Bong Jaehyun examined damaging for COVID-19 in his latest closing check, and he acquired affirmation from well being authorities that there could be no drawback in [his returning] to on a regular basis life and promotions. Moreover, the opposite Golden Child members, who remained in self-quarantine attributable to the truth that they’d been in shut contact [with Jaehyun], additionally examined damaging of their closing checks and have due to this fact been launched from self-quarantine. Consequently, Golden Child, who had halted all promotions attributable to self-quarantine, can be resuming their actions and plan to greet their followers. We apologize as soon as once more for having given many individuals trigger for concern. We are going to proceed to work exhausting to care for our artists’ well being and guarantee their security throughout their promotions, and we are going to strictly observe the rules and guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19. Thanks.

We’re blissful to listen to that Jaehyun has made a full restoration!

