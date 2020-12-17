Golden Child’s Jaehyun Tests Positive For COVID-19

Golden Youngster member Jaehyun has been identified with COVID-19.

On December 17, his company launched the next assertion:

Hi there. That is Woollim Leisure.

Golden Child’s Bong Jaehyun examined constructive for COVID-19 on the morning of [December] 17.

Bong Jaehyun acquired preemptive testing on the night of [December] 16, and he was confirmed constructive this morning (December 17). In addition to scheduled filming, Bong Jaehyun didn’t participate in any exterior actions. All workers who could have crossed paths with him have additionally taken vital measures reminiscent of testing.

Bong Jaehyun at present exhibits no signs, and he can be quarantined individually following the rules by well being authorities.

Following Bong Jaehyun’s confirmed analysis, disinfection was carried out in his dorm and Woollim Leisure headquarters. As well as, the Golden Youngster members and all of our firm workers acquired preemptive testing whether or not or not they got here in touch with Bong Jaehyun, and they’re all in self-quarantine.

We are going to as soon as once more share updates when check outcomes are launched for the opposite Golden Youngster members.

We ask on your understanding in inflicting concern, and we are going to do our greatest in following COVID-19 protocol and managing sanitation.

Thanks.