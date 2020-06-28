Golden Girls Episode With Blackface Scene Removed From Hulu – Variety

Hulu has eliminated an episode of “The Golden Girls” containing a scene with characters in blackface.

“Blended Emotions,” episode 23 in season three of the sitcom, aired in 1988. Within the episode, Michael (Scott Jacoby), the son of Dorothy (Beatrice Creator), plans to wed a a lot older Black lady, Lorraine (Rosalind Money). Dorothy is crucial of their age distinction and Lorraine’s household disapproves of their daughter marrying a white man, so the 2 households try and cease the wedding.

Lorraine’s household arrives as Rose (Betty White) and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) are testing out a brand new mud face therapy. The 2 greet the household with their masks nonetheless on, saying to them “That is mud on our faces, we’re not likely Black.” A gif of the scene that was posted on Reddit may be considered right here.

Hulu’s elimination of the episode of “The Golden Girls” is the newest in a string of reveals which have had episodes taken down from their catalogues attributable to blackface.

On Friday, “The Workplace” creator Greg Daniels confirmed {that a} scene from the episode “Dwight Christmas,” wherein a personality is in blackface, has been edited out. “30 Rock” creator Tina Fey requested for a number of episodes of the present to be faraway from streaming providers for having characters in blackface, and each Netflix and Hulu have eliminated the “Superior Dungeons & Dragons” episode of “Group.” As well as, Hulu has eliminated three episodes of “Scrubs” and Netflix took all the sequence “Little Britain” off of their platform for having blackface scenes.

A Hulu spokesperson didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.