Golden Globe Nominations: Disney Plus, HBO Max Break Into Awards Race

Two new streaming gamers made their presence recognized on the 2021 Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday morning.

Each Disney Plus and HBO Max scored their first nominations from the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation. Disney Plus picked up a nod for “The Mandalorian” in the very best drama collection class. HBO Max received two nominations, each courtesy of “The Flight Attendant:” one for the collection in the very best musical or comedy class, and one other for star Kaley Cuoco greatest actress in a musical or comedy collection.

The success of the 2 reveals underscores simply how necessary streaming is to the tv ecosystem in comparison with linear tv these days. In 2020, 4 streaming companies have been on the checklist of TV distributors that scored probably the most nominations (Netfilx, Hulu, Amazon, Apple). This yr, that quantity elevated to 6 with the addition of HBO Max and Disney Plus.

Learn the complete checklist of nominations right here.

It ought to be famous, nevertheless, that whereas the printed networks received shut out completely in 2020, NBC did handle to select up one nomination this yr for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Pop TV additionally received into the operating this yr because of Emmy darling “Schitt’s Creek,” although it gained’t make a lot of a distinction as Pop is out of the scripted collection sport.

“The Mandalorian” has confirmed to be a worldwide phenomenon, capturing the eye of “Star Wars” followers each younger and previous. The present was beforehand nominated for 15 Emmy Awards for its first season, of which it gained seven.

In the meantime, Cuoco, greatest recognized for her time on the CBS sitcom “The Large Bang Principle,” discovered main success along with her first live-action position since that present ended. “The Flight Attendant” scored a 98% vital approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, with HBO Max touting it as a significant driver of viewership, although they didn’t launch any official numbers. Wednesday’s nomination additionally marked the primary Golden Globe nod of Cuoco’s profession.