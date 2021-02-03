Golden Globe Nominations: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Mank’ Score Big

The nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes are formally out and clear frontrunners within the movie and tv classes have emerged.

When wanting over the complete record of nominees, “The Crown” scored probably the most nods of any tv present with six. That features nominations for greatest drama sequence and for greatest actress in a drama sequence for Emma Corrin, who broke out as Princess Diana this season. She can be up in opposition to her co-star, Olivia Colman, in the identical class.

On the movie aspect, David Fincher’s “Mank” got here out forward with six nominations of its personal. Gary Oldman was nominated for the title function within the movie, whereas Amanda Seyfried was nominated within the supporting actress class. Fincher was additionally nominated for greatest director, as was Jack Fincher for greatest screenplay.

Some fan favorites additionally scored some nominations on Wednesday morning. The highly-lauded Netflix restricted sequence “The Queen’s Gambit” picked up two nominations — one for greatest restricted sequence and one other for greatest actress in a restricted sequence (Anya Taylor-Pleasure). The theatrical launch of “Hamilton” additionally picked up nominations in the most effective movement image – musical or comedy and greatest actor in a movement image – musical or comedy (Lin-Manuel Miranda) classes.

And whereas Netflix as soon as once more dominated each movie and tv nominations, a few of the newer streamers broke into the race this 12 months as nicely. HBO Max scored its first two nominations for “The Flight Attendant,” whereas Disney Plus obtained one for “The Mandalorian.” Apple additionally obtained two nominations this 12 months for the comedy sequence “Ted Lasso.”

Nonetheless, Netflix not solely beat out different platforms within the movie and tv totals, they added to their haul from final 12 months. The streaming big rose to twenty whole TV nominations versus 17 in 2020, in addition to 22 whole movie nominations in comparison with 17 final 12 months.

Learn the complete by the numbers breakdown under.

Nominations by Tv Sequence or Program

The Crown 6

Schitt’s Creek 5

Ozark 4

The Undoing 4

The Nice 3

Ratched 3

The Comey Rule 2

Emily in Paris 2

The Flight Attendant 2

Regular Individuals 2

The Queen’s Gambit 2

Small Axe 2

Ted Lasso 2

Unorthodox 2

Higher Name Saul 1

Black Monday 1

The Good Lord Hen 1

Hollywood 1

Hunters 1

I Know This A lot Is True 1

Killing Eve 1

Lovecraft Nation 1

The Mandalorian 1

Mrs. America 1

Perry Mason 1

Ramy 1

Your Honor 1

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist 1

Nominations by Tv Distributor

Netflix 20

HBO 7

Hulu 6

Pop TV 5

Showtime 5

Amazon Studios 3

Apple TV+ 2

HBO Max 2

AMC 1

BBC America 1

Disney+ 1

FX Networks 1

NBC 1

Nominations by Movement Image

Mank 6

The Trial of the Chicago Seven 5

The Father 4

Nomadland 4

Promising Younger Girl 4

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 3

One Evening In Miami… 3

Hamilton 2

Judas and the Black Messiah 2

The Life Forward 2

Ma Rainey’s Black Backside 2

The Mauritanian 2

Music 2

Information of the World 2

Palm Springs 2

The Promenade 2

Soul 2

The USA vs. Billie Vacation 2

One other Spherical 1

The Croods: A New Age 1

Emma. 1

French Exit 1

Hillbilly Elegy 1

I Care a Lot 1

La Llorona 1

The Little Issues 1

The Midnight Sky 1

Minari 1

On the Rocks 1

Onward 1

Over The Moon 1

The Private Historical past of David Copperfield 1

Items of a Girl 1

Sound of Steel 1

Tenet 1

Two of Us 1

Wolfwalkers 1

Nominations by Movement Image Distributor

Netflix 22

Amazon Studios 7

Focus Options 5

Searchlight Photos 5

Sony Photos Classics 5

Walt Disney Studios Movement Photos 5

Warner Bros. Photos 4

Common Photos 3

Hulu 2

NEON / Hulu 2

STXfilms 2

Vertical Leisure / IMAX 2

A24 1

Apple / A24 1

Apple / GKIDS 1

Magnolia Photos 1

Samuel Goldwyn Movies 1

Shudder 1