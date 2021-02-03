Golden Globes 2021: Final Nomination Predictions for Film

Because the movie awards season continues to take form on this unconventional 12 months, the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation’s 72nd annual Golden Globes will likely be one of many first massive needle movers for contenders. For movies, the voting physique has a chance to acknowledge a bigger group of movies and performances with its comedy and drama splits among the many classes.

This 12 months, movies like “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Mank,” each from Netflix, could lead on the tally, at the moment predicted for 5 nominations, which might mirror the identical nomination tally as final 12 months’s “The Irishman” from Martin Scorsese.

There doesn’t appear to be one movie that might dominate with a wide-open 12 months that might dominate, as seen in earlier years, or long-standing data being damaged. At present, Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has probably the most nominations ever obtained with 11. Until you’re predicting 5 males from Sorkin’s “Trial of the Chicago 7” taking over all out there slots in greatest supporting actor, no movie seems anyplace close to touching this report.

Nevertheless, Sacha Baron Cohen can break a report held by Jamie Foxx for receiving probably the most Golden Globe nominations in a single 12 months. Foxx was nominated for three in 2004 for his performances in “Collateral,” “Ray” and “Redemption: The Stan Tookie Story.” Cohen may obtain as much as 5 nominations for greatest image (comedy for “Borat”), actor (comedy for “Borat”), supporting actor (for “The Trial of the Chicago 7”), screenplay (co-writing “Borat”) and unique music (co-writing “Wuhan Flu”). He’s at the moment predicted to obtain two.

Down beneath, you will discover the ultimate Golden Globe nomination predictions in all of the movie classes.

MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA



“The Father” (Sony Footage Classics)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

ALTERNATE: “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

“Nomadland” has dominated the critics’ awards and will discover its place among the many nominated movies. This might simply develop into a spot the place Netflix takes up the remaining spots with their arsenal of movies this 12 months. “Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” seem to be protected bets, however one thing with the European sensibilities like “The Father” may take one of many spots. It’s additionally rumored that the group actually digs “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “America vs. Billie Vacation,” which we shouldn’t low cost. The latter may emulate a former nominee like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which gained the class. I even have a sneaking suspicion that might see a tie happen, which might end in six nominees, one thing that hasn’t occurred since 2011, the place “The Descendants” triumphed. It’s additionally necessary to notice, simply because movies like “One Evening in Miami,” “Promising Younger Lady” and “Sound of Metallic” are predicted to overlook, and are ranked on the decrease aspect of the charts, keep in mind that movies like “Capote,” “Extraordinarily Loud & Extremely Shut” and an eventual greatest image winner “Crash” all discovered greatest image recognition with out love from the HFPA.

MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

“On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

“Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon)

“The Promenade” (Netflix)

ALTERNATE: “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Footage)

There are two musicals from streamers within the combine, “Hamilton” from Disney Plus and “The Promenade” from Netflix, that appear like assured spots. Concurrently, the laughs of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” together with doubtless having the 2 frontrunners of the Globes performing classes, will certainly maintain it within the dialog. “On the Rocks” and “Palm Springs” may very well be the strongest candidates for the ultimate slots, however the European taste of “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” or the sheer star-power of “Wild Mountain Thyme” may get it over the hump. What’s fascinating is, a minimum of for the predicting second, we could not have a greatest image nominee come out of the highest comedy class, which hadn’t occurred since 2009 when “The Hangover” reigned supreme.

MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

“Onward” (Pixar)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“The Willoughbys” (Netflix)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

ALTERNATE: “The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation)

The HFPA likes to usually persist with the populist choices on this class since its creation in 2006. There have been 17 options submitted, as in comparison with the Academy’s 27, so this falls inside the massive 4 default decisions — “Onward,” “Over the Moon,” “Soul” and “Wolfwalkers.” That final spot may very well be sprinkled with both “The Croods: A New Age” or “The Willoughbys,” the latter of which I’m giving the sting to. I additionally wouldn’t rely out “Trolls: World Tour.”

MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

“One other Spherical” (Denmark)

“La Llorona” (Guatemala)

“The Life Forward” (Italy)

“Minari” (USA)

“Two Of Us” (France)

ALTERNATE: “I’m No Longer Right here” (Mexico)

This class shouldn’t be normally a powerful indicator for the Academy Awards as they don’t simply take into account the nation submissions, but in addition all overseas language movies. There has already been numerous controversy surrounding “Minari” being submitted on this class by A24 because of HFPA’s guidelines concerning languages. It could have helped it outdoors the class with contenders like Yuh-Jung Youn and Steven Yeun. Anticipate to see Sophia Loren’s star car, “The Life Forward,” to make an entry, particularly since Italy’s official submission “Notturno” shouldn’t be eligible because of its documentary standing. Movies like “One other Spherical” and “Two of Us” ought to discover their approach pretty simply, but it surely’ll be fascinating if “I’m No Longer Right here” or “La Llorona” get a spot that looks as if it could go to a Spanish talking characteristic.

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metallic” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” (Sony Footage Classics)

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Mads Mikkelsen, “One other Spherical” (Samuel Goldwyn Movies)

ALTERNATE: Ben Affleck, “The Approach Again” (Warner Bros.)

That is the place it could get fascinating as 4 of the anticipated nominees really feel protected for some love — Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins and Delroy Lindo. That seemingly final spot may go to a 123 of people. There’s an opportunity for European stars such because the at the moment predicted Mads Mikkelsen (“One other Spherical”) to pop up, who additionally has one of the best likelihood of any submitted worldwide characteristic to seek out recognition outdoors the Oscars class. Colin Firth (“Supernova”), Jude Regulation (“The Nest”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”) additionally appear viable. Then there’s the star energy of contenders like Ben Affleck (“The Approach Again”), George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”), Tom Hanks (“Information of the World”) or one from the Washington household, John David (“Malcolm & Marie”) or Denzel (“The Little Issues”).

BEST ACTOR – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Jamie Dornan, “Wild Mountain Thyme” (Bleecker Avenue)

Leslie Odom, Jr, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

Dev Patel, “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Footage)

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon)

ALTERNATE: Will Ferrell, “Eurovision Tune Contest: The Story of Hearth Saga” (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen gained this award in 2006 for the primary outing of “Borat.” He’ll be the primary actor since Johnny Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Lifeless Man’s Chest”) to be nominated for a sequel efficiency, which coincidentally occurred the 12 months Cohen gained. Doing a look, if Cohen manages to win on this class, he can be the primary within the class’s historical past to win for a sequel and its predecessor. The remainder of the contenders is fluid as alternates like Will Ferrell (as soon as nominated for “The Producers”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (former nominee for “Mary Poppins Returns”) and potential first-timers Michael Angelo Covino and James Corden may make some noise.

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Andra Day, “America vs. Billie Vacation” (Hulu)

Vanessa Kirby, “Items of a Lady” (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

ALTERNATE: Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie” (Netflix)

That is the toughest class to foretell of the movie bunch. Davis and McDormand really feel safe. There have been some rumblings about members of the HFPA probably not liking “Promising Younger Lady,” which makes us a tad anxious for Carey Mulligan, however we count on her to drag by way of. I additionally heard the group is loving “America vs. Billie Vacation,” which may assist Andra Day make an entry. That leaves three Netflix contenders with Sophia Loren (“The Life Forward”), Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Lady”) and Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”) to wiggle their approach by way of, assuming the rumors are appropriate. Maybe that is one other spot the place six nominees present up, like on the Impartial Spirit Awards?

BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Emily Blunt, “Wild Mountain Thyme” (Bleecker Avenue)

Meryl Streep, “The Promenade” (Netflix)

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit” (Sony Footage Classics)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure, “Emma.” (Focus Options)

ALTERNATE: Rashida Jones, “On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

One of many darlings of the awards circuit, Maria Bakalova, could also be closely within the working to win this class, which might make her the primary since Maggie Smith (“California Suite”) to win this award and go on to be nominated within the supporting class. That’s assuming the Oscar love is actual. Meryl Streep may very well be a double risk, like in 2009 when she gained for “Julie and Julia” and was additionally nominated for “It’s Sophisticated.” This 12 months, she has “The Promenade” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Discuss.” After Emily Blunt obtained nods for “Salmon Fishing within the Yemen” and “The Younger Victoria,” it’s simple that the group loves her. Once more, enjoying to European tastes, Anya Taylor-Pleasure may squeeze out a nom for her flip in “Emma.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Kingsley Ben-Adir, “One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

Invoice Murray, “On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Leslie Odom Jr, “One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

ALTERNATE: Paul Raci, “Sound of Metallic” (Amazon Studios)

That is the place issues may get loopy within the awards race. The HFPA shouldn’t be all the time nice at selecting out giant ensembles’ standout, confirmed by the shutout of “Highlight” within the performing class in 2015. We now have just a few of these this 12 months with “One Evening in Miami” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” With the previous, I’m suspecting Kingsley Ben-Adir to pop up with a point out, which can certainly muddy his awards prospects since he’s lead for SAG and the Oscars. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him in lieu of co-star Leslie Odom Jr, who additionally may very well be nominated within the comedy class for “Hamilton.” The love for Sorkin’s movie is massive inside the HFPA, with many standouts being cited, together with Cohen, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. They could cancel one another out, making room for Invoice Murray, who’s been nominated many occasions, together with a win for “Misplaced in Translation.” Phrase by way of the grapevine additionally means that “Judas and the Black Messiah” is beloved by them, which may begin up the Daniel Kaluuya prepare to the Academy. And let’s not neglect, this may be the official start line for first-time double posthumous nominee Chadwick Boseman. With star energy all the time an element with the L.A.-based journalists, I really feel that might go away our season sweeper Paul Raci on the skin (a minimum of simply for the Globes).

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – MOTION PICTURE

Ellen Burstyn, “Items of a Lady” (Netflix)

Olivia Colman, “The Father” (Sony Footage Classics)

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” (STXfilms)

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

ALTERNATE: Nicole Kidman, “The Promenade” (Netflix)

Colman, Seyfried and Youn really feel protected. Burstyn may very well be weak if we’re in retailer for a shutout of “Items of a Lady” like on the Impartial Spirit Awards. That would unlock a spot or two for Jodie Foster, former Cecil B. Demille recipient, or Nicole Kidman, who they adore. This additionally may very well be a spot that provides hope to Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”) or Saoirse Ronan’s (“Ammonite”) Oscar prospects, if they’ll handle a point out. On the subject of this class on the Globes, they have an inclination to remain inside the realm of cause for contenders, even when their eventual nominees don’t translate (for instance, Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers” or Claire Foy for “First Man”). They have an inclination to really feel like they have been within the quantity 6-7-8 spot of contender listings.

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

George Clooney, “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

ALTERNATE: Florian Zeller, “The Father” (Sony Footage Classics)

Final 12 months’s Globes lineup for director matched 5/5 with the Academy, even when many thought Todd Phillips appeared like a protracted shot. However that match up doesn’t occur too typically because the final time was with the 1980 movie 12 months (David Lynch, Roman Polanski, Robert Redford, Richard Rush, Martin Scorsese). In between, we normally get some massive names like Peter Jackson (“King Kong”), which explains George Clooney’s prediction. In addition they love David Fincher, beforehand nominating him for “Gone Lady” and “The Lady With the Dragon Tattoo.” Every now and then, we get a lone director within the lineup like Ridley Scott (“All of the Cash within the World”) or Tom Ford (“Nocturnal Animals”). That may very well be Spike Lee this 12 months if “Da 5 Bloods” misses one of many out there locations. Whereas many cross their fingers that Chloé Zhao will proceed her streak with a nomination, she would be the first Asian girl to be nominated by the Globes, however gained’t maintain the identical distinction on the Oscars as the primary girl of shade. Ava DuVernay was nominated for “Selma” in 2014. It needs to be famous, although, the HFPA has nonetheless solely awarded one girl on this class in its historical past — Barbra Streisand for 1983’s “Yentl,” and she or he didn’t get nominated for an Oscar. It’s gone the time to shut that 37-year hole. Let me additionally placed on the report — be careful for Christopher Nolan (“Tenet”).

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) – Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

“Mank” (Netflix) – Jack Fincher

“Minari” (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Chloé Zhao

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Aaron Sorkin

ALTERNATE: “The Father” (Sony Footage Classics) – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

They love Aaron Sorkin, plain and easy. Each characteristic script he’s written has been nominated by the HFPA, besides 1993’s “Malice.” He’s a shoo-in for a nomination right here. Because the class doesn’t separate primarily based on unique or tailored works, historical past has favored the previous contenders. Anticipate some love for Fincher’s late father, Jack, together with a potential spot for Lee Isaac Chung.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – James Newton Howard

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton

ALTERNATE: “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

One of many clear indicators of proof on how this group differs from the Academy, particularly with the music department. Over the past decade, seven of the winners have gained the Oscar, which is a powerful indicator. Nevertheless, there are different cases the place the winner fails to get nominated like “All is Misplaced” and “First Man.” Even Alexandre Desplat’s Oscar-winning “The Grand Budapest Lodge” was snubbed by the HFPA, although his different nominated work on “The Imitation Sport” was shortlisted. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have gained this race earlier than and have managed two different nominations, all for Fincher movies. Anticipate a double nomination for them this 12 months, a minimum of with the Globes, for “Mank” and “Soul.” The group additionally likes Daniel Pemberton fairly a bit, as he’s been nominated thrice regardless of by no means receiving AMPAS love. Ludwig Göransson looks like somebody that may get a nomination however can’t determine if will probably be right here or in unique music (“The Plan” from “Tenet”). Flipping a coin looks like he may very well be right here.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Combat for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Forward” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Communicate Now” from “One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Everyone Cries” from “The Outpost” (Hen Soup for the Soul Leisure) – Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Rita Wilson

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

ALTERNATE: “Húsavík” from “Eurovision Tune Contest: The Story of Hearth Saga” (Netflix) – Savan Kotecha, Rickard Goransson, fats max Gsus

That is the one HFPA class the place it’s troublesome to comply with the historical past that might present eventual nominees hints. They clearly have chosen the Oscar frontrunners (like “Metropolis of Stars” from “La La Land”), chart-topping pop songs (“Skyfall” from “Skyfall”), and others that, fairly frankly, can’t be defined (like “Masterpiece” from “W.E.”). It appears to all boil all the way down to, comply with the well-known folks. H.E.R., Diane Warren, Leslie Odom Jr really feel like these choices, and in addition can translate to the Academy. “The Outpost” looks like that shock entry on the day whereas the Daniel Pemberton love seems acceptable, particularly contemplating he was nominated for “Gold.”

