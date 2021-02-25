Golden Globes Best TV Supporting Actor 2021 — Final Prediction

Selection's Awards Circuit is dwelling to the official predictions for upcoming awards. To see all the newest predictions, of all of the classes, in a single place, go to THE COLLECTIVE

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE FINAL PREDICTIONS:

BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR

UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Dan Levy might turn into the primary comedy performer to win the Golden Globes supporting actor class since “Glee” star Chris Colfer did it again in 2010. Now, with the continued energy of “Schitt’s Creek,” co-creator Levy is a entrance runner — though he has intense competitors from John Boyega of “Small Axe.” Additionally within the combine are “The Undoing’s” Donald Sutherland and “Hollywood’s” Jim Parsons. Will the HFPA really feel like honoring Brendan Gleeson for taking part in Donald Trump in “The Comey Rule”? That appears more durable to think about.

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS :

Dan Levy

" Schitt's Creek " (Pop TV)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : David Rose



RUNNERS UP:

John Boyega

"Small Axe " (Amazon Prime Video)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Leroy Logan

Donald Sutherland

"The Undoing" (HBO)

GLOBES HISTORY : 9 nominations, 2 wins (1996's "Citizen X" and 2003's "Path to Battle")

ROLE : Franklin Reinhardt

Brendan Gleeson

"The Comey Rule" (Showtime)

GLOBES HISTORY : 4 nominations

ROLE : Donald Trump

Jim Parsons

" Hollywood " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 4 nominations, 1 win (2011's "The Huge Bang Idea")

ROLE : Henry Willson

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Movement Image and Tv entry varieties – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Tv nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Tv nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Movement Image nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The ultimate screening date for Movement Photos – Jan. 26, 2021

The ultimate date for Movement Image press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Movement Image nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards introduced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

introduced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air dwell coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

Concerning the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood International Press Affiliation, is held yearly with 93 members since 1944. The group acknowledges excellence in movie and tv, throughout drama and comedy or musical classes. “Mad Males” and “The X-Information” maintain the file for many wins as finest drama, at three every, whereas “All within the Household” has gained essentially the most awards for finest comedy/musical, with 4 wins. Carol Burnett has the file for many TV nominations, at 13 (she gained 5), whereas Alan Alda has essentially the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).