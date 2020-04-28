Golden Globes Changes Film Eligibility Rules – Variety

The Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation is making extra modifications to its movie eligibility guidelines for the 2021 Golden Globes in gentle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group carried out new guidelines final month which are in impact till April 30. Nonetheless, the HFPA introduced on Tuesday morning that the date has been prolonged indefinitely due to theater closures.

Since film theaters and screening rooms are closed as a result of world well being disaster, the group has suspended the rule {that a} movie needed to be screened for HFPA members at a third-party facility within the better Los Angeles space.

The brand new tips state that distributors should contact the HFPA to rearrange a screening date on the official HFPA calendar that meets the timing necessities of the Golden Globes eligibility guidelines. Distributors should present all HFPA members with a screening hyperlink or a DVD copy of the movie on the date the screening is scheduled in order that members might view it at residence.

Rules for a movie’s launch have additionally been altered. As a substitute of solely contemplating a film that was launched in theaters or made obtainable on pay-per-view cable or pay-per-view digital supply (not subscription cable or digital supply) within the better Los Angeles space for a minimal seven days earlier than Dec. 31, the HFPA will now take into account titles that had a theatrical launch deliberate to start in Los Angeles beginning March 15, with no deadline.

“The HFPA will proceed to evaluate the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic on movement image distribution and exhibition and will make different non permanent variations to these guidelines because it considers applicable sooner or later,” the group mentioned in a press release.

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences might announce modifications to Oscar eligibility guidelines as early as Tuesday following a gathering of its board of governors that’s happening this morning.