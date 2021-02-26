Golden Globes Final Predictions 2021: ‘Nomadland’ and Chadwick Boseman

Imagine it or not, the Golden Globes will wield much more affect than typical this 12 months. With Oscar voting for nominees set to happen March 5-10, the Feb. 28 Globes ceremony falls simply 5 days earlier than Academy members obtain their ballots.

The Globes are going to hold extra weight as a result of the traditional all-telling business teams — such because the Producers Guild, the Administrators Guild, the American Society of Cinematographers and BAFTA — will announce their nominations in the midst of the Oscar voting window. And American Cinema Editors, at all times a robust indicator for the very best image nominees and winners, will announce its noms after the voting interval has closed on March 11.

Whichever movies and performances the Hollywood International Press Assn. selects will have an effect on Academy voters, since they gained’t have ballots of their possession, and the Globes would be the final televised business occasion to happen earlier than they obtain them. A win at that ceremony for an underdog movie may nudge Oscar voters to take a look at that screener earlier than making their decisions.

Listed here are my ultimate predictions for the winners of the 78th Golden Globes. You’ll be able to see the complete rankings on the person Golden Globes predictions pages.

Movement Image (Drama) — “Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)

“Nomadland” may make historical past as the primary movie directed by a girl to win the very best image drama prize.

Movement Image (Comedy or Musical) — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

It might be the primary comedy sequel to win the class because the animated “Toy Story 2,” and the primary movie from a streaming platform to win the identical.

Movement Image (Animated) – “Soul” (Pixar)

Disney Plus will have fun its first Globe win.

Movement Image (International Language) – “One other Spherical” (Denmark)

It might mark the fourth win for Denmark, following “Ordet” (1955), “Pelle the Conqueror” (1987) and “In a Higher World” (2010).

Actor (Drama) – Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

The late actor can be the second posthumous winner for lead actor in a drama after Peter Finch for “Community” (1976).

Actor (Comedy or Musical) – Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Cohen can be the primary actor to win for a sequel, taking part in the identical character.

Actress (Drama) – Carey Mulligan, “Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

Mulligan can be the primary British-born feminine actor to win this award since Kate Winslet for “Revolutionary Street” (2008).

Actress (Comedy or Musical) – Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

She can be the third particular person to win the award for a debut efficiency following Barbra Streisand in “Humorous Lady” (1968) and Julie Andrews in “Mary Poppins” (1964).

Supporting Actor (Movement Image) – Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

If Cohen managed to win the class — and for “Borat 2” — he’d be the primary male actor to win two performing awards on the identical night time. 4 girls have achieved the feat: Sigourney Weaver in 1983, Joan Plowright in 1993, Helen Mirren in 2007 and Kate Winslet in 2008.

Supporting Actress (Movement Image) – Olivia Colman, “The Father” (Sony Photos Classics)

If she wins right here and for her efficiency in “The Crown,” she shall be 5 for 5 on the Golden Globes.

Director — Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)

Zhao can be the second lady director winner after Barbra Streisand for 1983’s “Yentl” (Streisand didn’t go on to obtain an Oscar nomination).

Screenplay — Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Sorkin is already the most-nominated screenwriter on this class’s historical past; if he wins, he’ll be a part of Robert Bolt and Quentin Tarantino as essentially the most awarded, with three wins.

Unique Rating – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank” (Netflix)

Former winners for “The Social Community” (2010), in the event that they win for “Mank,” they would be the first composers honored for a black-and-white movie since 2011’s “The Artist.”

Unique Music – “Tigress & Tweed,” “The USA vs. Billie Vacation” (Hulu)

Andra Day can be the primary winner on this class for a streamer, and would mark the third time a workforce of Globe-winning Black songwriters did not garner an Oscar nomination, since she did not make the shortlist.

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Movie)

2021 Golden Globes Final Predictions (TV)