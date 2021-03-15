Golden Globes Scandal: Actors Advised to Not Work With HFPA

Lower than per week after the Hollywood International Press Affiliation circulated a letter to Hollywood publicists insisting it was dedicated to diversifying and addressing longstanding criticisms of the group, Selection has discovered {that a} group of high publicity corporations plan to formally warn the HFPA that they anticipate to see tangible modifications.

The letter, which continues to be being drafted, will inform the group behind the Golden Globe Awards that publicists will advise their shoppers not to participate in HFPA press conferences or interviews till the group proves it has a plan for reworking practices which have just lately come beneath scrutiny, together with the truth that the press affiliation has not had any Black members since a minimum of 2002.

The letter to be signed by representatives from an array of publicity and communications corporations has been going by a number of revisions throughout the previous few days by convention calls and Zoom classes. It’s been distributed to about 100 publicity corporations.

The HFPA declined to touch upon the matter, referring to the group’s previous statements about its dedication to change. The group just lately employed variety consultants and is alleged to be within the strategy of organising conferences with advocacy teams and others in an effort to reveal its willingness to pay attention to exterior voices.

Ultimate signatures are nonetheless being collected, however among the PR corporations already on board are stated to embrace ID, Viewpoint, The Lede Firm, True Public Relations, Shelter PR, Related, Kovert Artistic, Narrative, ImPRint, Slate PR, Unbiased Public Relations, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations, RMG, The Chambers Group, The Collins Jackson Company, Ascend PR Group, Purple Sea Leisure and SYE Publicity.

“They’ve obtained to change,” stated one publicist. “Will they? We’re unsure. However we hope this pushes them much more. If our shoppers gained’t work with them, then there isn’t a HFPA. If there’s no HFPA then there’s no Golden Globes.”

A supply shut to NBC and Dick Clark Productions says the community and producers help the publicists’ efforts to push the HFPA to make critical modifications. NBC and Dick Clark have longstanding contracts with the HFPA to produce and broadcast the Golden Globes.

Critics of the HFPA have lengthy slammed the group as having method an excessive amount of energy in relation to its measurement – there are lower than 90 members. The HFPA got here beneath the microscope final month in an investigative report by the Los Angeles Instances that questioned the non-profit group compensation practices for the members concerned in awards judging and different affiliation capabilities. The HFPA for years has garnered criticism for collaborating in lavish junkets and receiving different perks from studios and networks within the hunt for Golden Globe trophies.

Within the wake of the Instances report, the HFPA vowed to tackle the difficulty of variety in its ranks and questions on who qualifies for membership. On March 9, Instances Up launched a sequence of suggestions to the HFPA, together with the resignation of all present HFPA members. Hours later, the HFPA introduced it employed professional variety advisors Dr. Shaun Harper and Ropes & Grey’s Alex Rene, Morey Ward and James Down assist change the group.

Matt Donnelly and Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.