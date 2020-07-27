Golden Globes Set Dates for 2021 Ceremony

The Hollywood International Press Affiliation has introduced key voting dates for the 78th annual Golden Globes.

The ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, might be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 — pushed again virtually two months from its annual early January date because of uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not clear but if the awards present might be held in individual, or if actors will be capable to marketing campaign as they usually do by showing at schmoozy press conferences with HFPA voters — a bunch of about 90 worldwide journalists.

The discharge calendar for movies in rivalry on the Golden Globes might be over a span of 14 months, from Jan. 1, 2020 by means of Feb. 28, 2021. The Oscars, at present pushed to April 25, 2021, will equally embrace motion pictures that open in January and February for the upcoming awards season.

Since most motion pictures launched up to now this yr weren’t capable of open in theaters, the Globes will enable streaming motion pictures — supplied they have been meant for a theatrical launch — to be eligible of consideration.

Beneath is a timetable of the important thing dates:

Nov. 30, 2020: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Movement Image and Tv entry varieties.

Dec. 30: Deadline for Tv nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger.

Jan. 12, 2021: Deadline for receipt of Tv nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger, at 5 p.m.

Jan. 13: Deadline for Movement Image nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger.

Jan. 26: Remaining screening date for Movement Footage.

Jan. 27: Remaining date for Movement Image press conferences.

Jan. 30: Deadline for receipt of Movement Image nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger, at midday.

Feb. 3: Announcement of nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5 a.m. PT.

Feb. 10: Remaining ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger.

Feb. 23: Deadline for receipt of ultimate ballots by Ernst & Younger, at 5 p.m.

Feb. 28: Presentation of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.