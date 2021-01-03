Golden Globes: Stanley Tucci, Trevante Rhodes and ‘One Night in Miami’

Extra Golden Globes class placements and shifts have occurred that may issue into this 12 months’s Oscar race.

Selection has realized completely that Stanley Tucci’s efficiency in Harry Macqueen’s “Supernova” has been rejected for finest supporting actor in a movement image and has been moved to the perfect actor in a movement image (drama) class, alongside his co-star Colin Firth.

“Supernova,” tells the love story of Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci), who journey throughout England in their outdated RV to go to buddies, household and locations from their previous, following two years after Tusker’s dementia prognosis.

Bleecker Road has been campaigning the 60-year-old actor in the supporting class for the Academy Awards. With the lead actor race stacked and competing for votes in opposition to his co-star, his possibilities for a nomination on the Globes have decreased significantly. For the SAG awards, the group honors the studio’s submission and Tucci nonetheless has probability of being nominated by the nominating committee.

Leslie Odom Jr, Aldis Hodge, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Eli Goree in “One Night in Miami” from director Regina King

Courtesy of AMAZON STUDIOS

Additionally, the 4 males from Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” will all compete in the supporting actor class on the Globes. On Dec. 22, Selection completely reported that Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr.’s unique class submissions weren’t accepted. Amazon Studios has been campaigning the boys divided between lead and supporting classes – Ben-Adir and Goree in lead actor with Hodge and Odom in supporting. The choice was in the end left to the studio on the place they needed the 4 males to be thought-about collectively, in the end touchdown in supporting.

Within the case of Odom Jr., he could possibly be on the cusp of both breaking or tying Jamie Foxx’s 2004 file as probably the most nominated Black particular person in a single ceremony (Foxx was nominated for his tv position in “Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams” and his movie performances in “Collateral” and “Ray,” profitable for the latter). Alongside along with his appearing prospects for “One Night in Miami,” Odom additionally co-wrote the unique music “Communicate Now” (with Sam Ashworth). He’ll even be searching for recognition in finest actor in a comedy or musical with two roles in Grammy winner Sia’s directorial debut “Music” and as Aaron Burr in Disney Plus’ “Hamilton,” which can compete on the movie aspect, regardless of searching for tv accolades at different award exhibits. He’ll be competing in opposition to his co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda whereas the remainder of the solid might be searching for love in supporting.

Up to now week, the 89 members of the HFPA obtained screening hyperlinks for Lee Daniels’ “The US vs. Billie Vacation” which was just lately reported to be finalizing the transfer to the Hulu streaming platform from Paramount Photos. The movie, which takes a take a look at musical icon Billie Vacation (performed by Andra Day) and her relationship with undercover Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher (performed by Trevante Rhodes), could possibly be one of many largest surprises on the awards season. Selection has additionally realized that Rhodes has been submitted for the perfect actor in a movement image (drama) class for the Golden Globes, together with star Andra Day. Nevertheless, Rhodes’ last Oscar class has but to be finalized.

One other title switching between the movie and tv medium is Eugene Ashe’s “Sylvie’s Love” with Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha which was submitted in the comedy/musical movie classes regardless of searching for Emmy love down the road.

Helena Zengel has additionally been accepted in supporting actress for Paul Greengrass’ “Information of the World.” Although a longshot, each Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander had been submitted in the main classes for his or her performances in “The Glorias” from Julie Taymor.

Golden Globe nominations might be introduced on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Movie)

2021 Academy Awards Predictions