Golden Horse Film Festival Boss Wen Tien-hsiang Says Challenges Remain

Wen Tien-hsiang is among the few movie pageant bosses who’ve been capable of go forward with an in-person occasion this 12 months. He spoke with Selection to explain the challenges that stay.

Selection: What are the circumstances which have allowed the GHFF to go forward as an in-person occasion this 12 months?

Wen Tien-hsiang: Good management of the COVID-19 scenario in Taiwan has enabled this. And with fewer new-released movies in theaters, the Golden Horse Film Festival affords a good higher probability to see many new movies. Subsequently, we’re attracting larger audiences. However we nonetheless must obey the strict guidelines of mask-wearing and physique temperature checking.

Has the GHFF adopted any practices from the digital or on-line festivals which were held in different territories.

All of our movies are nonetheless screened in theaters, with roughly 60 Q&As with filmmakers attending in-person. And there are three on-line Q&As. Thirty abroad filmmakers have undergone necessary 14-day quarantine as a way to attend the pageant.

This 12 months’s Golden Horse Grasp Class options 5 video conferences (with Ken Loach, Roy Andersson, Andrey Zvyagintsev, and so on.) and 13 bodily occasions. There have been additionally on-line conferences between financiers and venture representatives on the Golden Horse Film Venture Promotion.

Who’s the GHFF for?

Now we have bought practically 70,000 tickets this 12 months, with 126 nominees for the 57th Golden Horse Awards taking part within the group picture venture. Over 100 of these will attend the Awards Ceremony on Nov. 21. To the audiences in Taiwan, the Golden Horse Film Festival is the most important annual cinematic occasion of the 12 months. And for filmmakers, particularly these working in Chinese language-language cinema, a Golden Horse Award remains to be probably the most essential indication of their achievement.

The Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival is executed by an unbiased group – The TGHFF Govt Committee. Solely 40% of its complete funds comes from the central and native authorities assist.

Do you count on as many spectators as in a non-COVID 12 months?

This 12 months, we’re welcoming extra! Final 12 months, the pageant bought roughly 66,000 tickets. This 12 months, ticket gross sales reached 69,000 after ten days, and we count on the ultimate complete to exceed 70,000.

Describe the editorial path of the GHFF choice?

Take this 12 months, for instance, we screened 176 movies; one third of them are Chinese language-language movies (63 titles). We additionally showcase the newest award-winning titles from main movie festivals, Asian cinema, classics restored, queer cinema, motion pictures about music, fantasy. This 12 months, in gentle of the pandemic, we additionally curated a session on journey.

How has the boycott of the GHFF by mainland movies and filmmakers affected the GHFF’s cultural aspirations?

We stick to our free-minded, open and inclusive angle. And our aim of being the beacon and discoverer of nice Chinese language-language movies stays intact. Up to now two years many recent Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysian motion pictures acquired recognition on the Golden Horse; and a few nice ones from Taiwan. Most Chinese language motion pictures are nonetheless following the strategy of their authorities. Nonetheless, there have been 160 motion pictures from Mainland and Hong Kong submitted to the Golden Horse Awards, and a few of them squeezed into the nomination listing. The Golden Horse Awards have been held for 57 editions and in that point we had been by no means in need of challenges. For instance, nobody would have imagined such a pandemic that impacted the entire world on such a grand scale. However we’ve a agency perception in motion pictures.

Do you see a return to regular sooner or later?

The business has already modified. This 12 months, the Golden Horse Film Venture Promotion has added initiatives for TV sequence. We additionally screened the primary two episodes of the ‘Detention’ sequence at our pageant. A movie pageant nonetheless performs a vital function in showcasing glorious visible works sooner or later.

How do you assess the present well being, or in any other case, of Taiwan film-making?

The pandemic brought about most motion pictures to stop manufacturing within the first six months, however most of them resumed manufacturing within the latter half. Golden Horse Awards-winning director Chung Mong-hong has completed taking pictures his newest movie, whereas Ho Wi-ding remains to be in manufacturing. There are a lot of extra thrilling Taiwanese movies to count on in subsequent 12 months.

Many Taiwanese motion pictures have hit the large display since summer time and bought very optimistic suggestions, each from critics and on the field workplace. It’s a promising signal. But when subsequent 12 months, Hollywood blockbusters return to theaters, there might be recent challenges.

What are the influences on Taiwan film-making’s present path (China boycott, streaming video, COVID-related tales, and so on.)?

The Chinese language market is tempting, however the affect of their politics on the path of filmmaking can also be apparent. Taiwanese administrators have the liberty to decide on whether or not they need to give it a attempt or keep right here to make the movies they need. No matter their decisions, they’ve the liberty of filmmaking in Taiwan. The emergence of streaming platforms certainly attracts many movie administrators. However yet one more alternative doesn’t imply they minimize themselves from the flicks, particularly these for the large display. Subsequently, a movie pageant should additionally keep open-minded. As to tales associated to the COVID, we already see a movie venture ‘Masks’ on the Film Venture Promotion.