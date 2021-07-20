Golden Technology Is Coming To Lifestyles – Ponniyin Selvan, Name Poster Is Out – FilmyVoice

Golden Length Is Coming To Lifestyles – Ponniyin Selvan, Name Poster Is Out

Track Maestro AR Rahman merely took to his social media profile and dropped a shocking first glance poster of Ponniyin Selvan, helmed by way of Mani Ratnam.

Written, directed and produced by way of Mani Ratnam, the epic historical drama film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the similar establish, which has been widely regarded as the most efficient novel ever in Tamil literature.

AR Rahman dropped the poster on his social media profile. He captioned it, “The golden length comes to existence! #PonniyinSelvan #PS1 #ManiRatnam @LycaProductions @MadrasTalkies_”

The poster incorporates a carefully stylised sword and a offer protection to adorned with the head of a roaring tiger, the picture of the Chola kingdom. With a bolt of hearth slashing by the use of the poster, the heavy use of gold and gold accents inspires some way of mystery and grandeur at the similar time and gadgets the tone for an attractive historical drama.

The movie boasts an incredible ensemble of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi in exceptional roles, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles.