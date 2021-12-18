Golden Temple Information: Adolescence lynched after tried sacrilege in Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Golden Temple Information: A person used to be lynched to dying by means of a mob after allegedly looking to sabotage the Guru Granth Sahib on the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday. It’s being informed that the unknown individual reached throughout the temple by means of mountaineering the railing. The entire incident came about whilst the lesson used to be happening there. After achieving inside of, the person attempted to raise the sword saved in entrance of Guru Granth Sahib. On the other hand, the servicemen provide there stuck him and knowledgeable the police concerning the topic. In line with the document, the servitors had been taking the person handy him over to the police when the mob attacked and thrashed him to dying. After this the frame has been passed over to the police.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Amarinder Singh’s celebration will contest elections in Punjab with BJP, publicizes alliance

This night a boy attempted to sabotage the Guru Granth Sahib within the Darbar Sahib. He used to be introduced out after being managed, he died in a combat with the folks of the sangat. Now we have despatched his frame to civil health facility: Parminder Singh Bhandal, DCP, Amritsar on Golden Temple incident %.twitter.com/1KhxRHTWPs – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) December 18, 2021

