Golden Temple Information: Punjab executive shaped SIT to analyze the sacrilege case in Golden Temple, report back to be submitted in two days

Golden Temple Information: A person used to be lynched to demise by means of a mob after allegedly seeking to sabotage the Guru Granth Sahib on the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday. Particular investigation staff now investigating the sacrilege case in Golden Temple (SIT) Will do Punjab executive on Sunday to analyze the subject SIT Shaped. Consistent with the file, the SIT shall be headed by means of the Deputy Commissioner (Regulation and Order) of Amritsar Police. SIT Will post its file at the incident in two days.Additionally Learn – Punjab: Trial of sacrilege in Golden Temple, case filed in opposition to the accused killed

The person used to be thrashed to demise by means of a mob of indignant devotees when he allegedly attempted to sabotage the Golden Temple, police mentioned on Saturday. The incident came about when the person reached where the place the Sikh scripture used to be reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib after lifting the sword by means of mountaineering the golden grille on the holy web page. Shiromani Gurdwara Control Committee (SGPC) The person used to be apprehended by means of the participants of the duty pressure. When he used to be being taken to the SGPC workplace, the indignant mob thrashed him badly, and then he died. Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: After Shri Darbar Sahib, now the incident of sacrilege in Kapurthala, villagers thrashed the accused

#WATCH Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi visits Golden Temple in Amritsar Punjab executive has constituted SIT to probe sacrilege try on the Golden Temple percent.twitter.com/gMXmBNPPFY – ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Additionally Learn – Golden Temple Information: Formative years lynched after tried sabotage in Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Punjab Deputy Leader Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, condemned the alleged sabotage try on the Golden Temple and mentioned all angles have been being probed. Randhawa mentioned that the accused within the Amritsar incident is but to be known. “It’s an unlucky incident,” he advised journalists after a gathering with the officers. The person turns out to have include the function of desecrating, as he used to be there for 8 to 9 hours. He has now not been known but. We can examine the subject.

Then again, Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill mentioned on Sunday that an FIR used to be registered in opposition to the unidentified particular person on Saturday evening below Phase-295A (inflicting hatred of non secular teams), Phase-307 (try to homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Is.