GoldenEye 007 is coming to Xbox Game Pass with a remaster without online multiplayer

Nintendo will be the only platform to offer online multiplayer through its Nintendo Switch Online.

The mythical GoldenEye 007 prepare your return. We already know that James Bond is preparing to land him on Nintendo Switch Online through the Nintendo 64 retro games, but it seems that this iconic character also wants to make the leap to other platforms. We are talking about Xbox Game Pass, a service that has just confirmed the future arrival of the title through an important remastering.

GoldenEye 007 will reach 4K Ultra HD in the remastered version of Xbox Game PassThis is how they describe it on the official Xbox website: “The original experience has been updated with improved control options (including support for two analog sticks), native 16: 9 resolution and even 4K Ultra HD (where supported), a consistent refresh rate and a full complement of achievements to unlock.” While the green company has shared the announcement with a trailer, we still don’t know the release date of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Game Pass.

However, it is important to note that this version for the Xbox platform does not have online multiplayerWell, according to the information published on the official website of the 007 franchise, it seems that Nintendo has been left with exclusivity of this modality. Despite this, there is no doubt that more than one player will take advantage of the benefits of Xbox Game Pass to enjoy the James Bond adventure alone.

Beyond this, it should be remembered that Xbox Game Pass also enjoys multiple experiences for those who are interested in games similar (or totally different) to GoldenEye 007. Xbox has already announced the 8 titles that will arrive on the service during the first half of September, something that has been accompanied by the announcement of the 4 installments for Xbox Game users Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold.

More about: GoldenEye 007, Xbox Game Pass, James Bond and Xbox.