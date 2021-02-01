GoldenEye 007: Xbox 360 Remaster Images Appear

News of going back to the past in a particularly intense way: a video appears with gameplay half an hour of multiplayer that was preparing to the Xbox 360 remaster of GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64, which was canceled.

The youtuber Graslu00 has shared in his video GoldenEye 007 XBLA (2007) – Longplay a footage in which he is seen working at 4K and 60 FPS using the Xenia emulator, and offers a glimpse for fans of how the Rare product would have turned out if it had not been canceled due to rights problems.

I don’t know the first time we’ve seen images of this canceled project that seemed to be almost finished. Something similar happened already in 2016, when we saw some visual enhancements, the ability to switch between the new look and the original graphics, and more.

In 2010 a remake or redesign of GoldenEye 007 for Wii was released by Activision, although the result was different and this time it was not Pierce Brosnam, but Daniel Craig in the role of the spy with a license to kill. Of course, a game with a spectacular single-player campaign and unusual graphics for the Nintendo machine.

Note that the youtuber Graslu00 has said that perhaps this version would reach users “somehow” to the public in 2021. We do not know anything about it and at this time we doubt that it is something official.