Goldeneye’s Pierce Brosnan Made An Embarrassing Mistake While Shooting A Driving Scene

If you’re James Bond, the air of easy and debonair motion all the time follows you. Even in your first movie, a lot as Pierce Brosnan came upon when he made Goldeneye, there’s an expectation that once you’re on set, you’re Bond from head to toe. Which solely makes the story of how the then-007 drove an Aston Martin with the parking brake on all of the funnier and extra revealing.
As he was lately a part of Esquire UK’s watch alongside commentary for Goldeneye, Pierce Brosnan doled out info and behind-the-scenes particulars that any Bond aficionado would love to listen to. One reminiscence that made its method into the dialog was the time when, within the early scene the place Brosnan’s Bond arrives at a on line casino for an evening of playing cards and witty repartee, he by chance drove an Aston Marton DB5 in essentially the most peculiar method.
The story begins when Pierce Brosnan is given the chance of a lifetime: to drive that Aston Martin forwards and backwards for a quite simple, easy scene:
Right here we’re, in Monte Carlo, and that is me now driving up. We had been there late at evening, after Midnight. And I drive up, and I get out, ‘Lower’, they usually say, ‘Do you wish to drive the automotive again?’ and I say ‘Yeah, I’ll drive it again’. So, I get out, do my little Bond quip, get again, reverse the automotive, return to primary, beginning place.
Even individuals who don’t have a connection to James Bond historical past in any respect would most definitely say sure to such a possibility. The DB5 is an iconic piece of automotive historical past, which was made uber fashionable after first popping up in 1964’s Goldfinger.
A beautiful vehicle, crafted by some of the elite manufacturers of luxurious automotive on the planet, it’s principally the automotive that makes anybody who sits in its driver seat a undercover agent. Check out it for your self, within the clip from Goldeneye under:
To not put too high-quality a degree on it, however the Aston Martin DB5 has appeared in eight James Bond movies since its introduction, together with its upcoming reappearance on this yr’s 007 mission, No Time To Die. So by the point Pierce Brosnan received to drive it, it had a tremendous popularity. On mortgage from a non-public collector, the Goldeneye automotive had just one look in your entire movie, as a consequence of a deal BMW made to make sure that a Beemer could be Bond’s main model of vehicle for 3 of Brosnan’s 4 Bond movies.
All it took was that one scene to yield a really embarrassing second got here to Pierce Brosnan’s consideration in a reasonably conventional method: he smelled one thing burning. And he most likely wasn’t the one one that observed, as this story continues to progress with an viewers:
Properly, we did this about 5, six occasions, and on the sixth go-round I may odor burning. Now, there are lots of individuals gathered to observe this; a whole lot of individuals across the on line casino. And the person who owns the automotive is there, watching his lovely automobile being pushed by yours actually. I’d left the handbrake on.
So not solely did Pierce Brosnan drive an Aston Martin DB5 with the handbrake on, however he did so in entrance of the one who owned the automotive he was unintentionally straining. To not point out that scores of people that wished to see the subsequent James Bond movie in manufacturing; a feat that appeared virtually as if it was a miracle in and of itself.
It will not be as traumatic as, say, burning your head throughout the manufacturing of a James Bond film, but it surely’s an embarrassing state of affairs, to make sure. Nonetheless, Pierce Brosnan dealt with the second like he would deal with any of the pitfalls and perils his Goldeneye mission would current him. With allure and stealth, Brosnan’s subsequent transfer went one thing like this:
I assumed, ‘Oh my god.’ And I stated after the sixth take, ‘Alright, we’ve received the shot’, and I scarpered off into the evening. I’m certain [the vehicle’s owner] was taken care of by the corporate, I hope he was anyway.
At such a vital second in James Bond historical past, with the character rising from a six yr hiatus as a consequence of authorized points, a mistake like this might have turned Goldeneye right into a sore spot that might have sank the franchise. However as Brosnan himself advised, these answerable for the manufacturing’s piggy financial institution should have taken superb care of the personal collector they borrowed this historic automobile from.
Goldeneye would go on to be the fourth highest-grossing movie of 1995, and a huge success within the James Bond canon on the time. Pierce Brosnan would proceed to make his method into the historical past books together with his three subsequent 007 adventures after that time, ending his tenure with 2002’s Die One other Day.
All of it got here from the fruits of Goldeneye’s labor, embarrassing driving fake pas and all. So if there’s ever a time once you really feel you’ve completed goofed up in a monumental and great method, simply assume to your self, “What would James Bond do?” And, for those who’re ready, button your coat, nod on the firm you’re at present in and inform them “We’ve received the shot,” continuing to the closest exit. It may not work each time, however certainly it couldn’t harm, may it?
Goldeneye is at present streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu.
