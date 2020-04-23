Goldeneye’s Pierce Brosnan Made An Embarrassing Mistake While Shooting A Driving Scene

To not put too high-quality a degree on it, however the Aston Martin DB5 has appeared in eight James Bond movies since its introduction, together with its upcoming reappearance on this yr’s 007 mission, No Time To Die. So by the point Pierce Brosnan received to drive it, it had a tremendous popularity. On mortgage from a non-public collector, the Goldeneye automotive had just one look in your entire movie, as a consequence of a deal BMW made to make sure that a Beemer could be Bond’s main model of vehicle for 3 of Brosnan’s 4 Bond movies.