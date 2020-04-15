Goldie Hawn Reveals Why She Retired From Acting For 15 Years

There’s all the time been this double customary in Hollywood. As males attain their 50s and even going into their 70s (ala Arnold Schwarznegger and Sylvester Stallone), they’re nonetheless given alternatives to star in huge motion pictures. However the identical can’t usually be mentioned about their fellow actresses. Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton and Helen Mirren have actually challenged this with their success lately, and extra roles for girls of all ages have opened up in the previous couple of years. However Goldie Hawn felt the consequences of this double customary for 15 years.