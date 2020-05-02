Goldman Sachs Donates $100,000 to Team Rubicon Through Quarantunes Fundraiser – Variety

Investing banking large Goldman Sachs has donated $100,000 to the Team Rubicon emergency response group by the newest installment of the “Quarantunes” fundraising effort spearheaded by WME companion Richard Weitz and his daughter, Demi Weitz.

On Saturday, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon joined the invitation-only Quarantunes Zoom name to announce the donation. The collection started final month as a modest effort by Weitz and his 17-year-old daughter to increase $10,000 by a Go Fund Me account to help front-line well being care staff amid the coronavirus outbreak. However the effort shortly grew up in scope.

Richard Weitz has blended his pure love of music together with his business connections to guide a collection of Zoom calls that includes stripped-down performances from A-list musicians. The gatherings have grow to be a scorching ticket amid the extraordinary self-quarantine measures prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Saturday, performers on the decision included Rob Thomas, Andra Day, John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls and R&B veteran Jeffrey Osborne. After Day carried out a solo model of her anthem “Rise Up,” Solomon made a private donation of one other $50,000 to Team Rubicon.

“There’s not sufficient that we are able to do presently of disaster,” Solomon mentioned.

Clive Davis was readily available to introduce Thomas’ efficiency as he breezed by a medley of hits on an electrical keyboard.

The eclectic gathering swelled to greater than 700 individuals within the first hour. Solomon famous that a lot of Goldman Sachs shoppers had been invited to take within the present.

Demi Weitz advised the group that the overall quantity raised by eight Zoom live performance calls to date has topped $1.25 million.

“My coronary heart has by no means been so full in my life,” she advised the group. “It’s so essential to give again and do what we are able to in these actually, actually arduous occasions.”