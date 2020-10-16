Goldman Sachs Veteran Andy Gordon Joins RedBird Capital as Partner

The more and more Hollywood-friendly RedBird Capital Companions is making an enormous splash on the West Coast.

The non-public funding agency is opening a Los Angeles store with an enormous new rent as anchor, the veteran Goldman Sachs government Andy Gordon, who will be part of the corporate as a associate within the first quarter of 2021.

Latest RedBird transactions embrace investments in David Ellison’s Sykdance Media, Tencent, and CJ Leisure. Gordon suggested on all from his submit at Goldman, as nicely as RedBird’s $575 million IPO of RedBall Acquisition Corp, the primary particular function acquisition firm in sports activities.

Gordon served at Goldman Sachs for 35 years, most lately as world chairman of funding banking providers, head of the funding banking division’s West Area, and world head of media and telecommunications for the expertise, media and telecom group.

“I’ve identified Andy for over 20 years, going again to our time collectively at Goldman Sachs the place he labored on a few of the most revolutionary and transformative transactions in media, leisure, sports activities and expertise,” Gerry Cardinale, RedBird’s founder and managing associate, stated in an announcement. “Andy’s depth of expertise and relationships, constructed over a particularly profitable profession at Goldman, match nicely with our personal and can assist us proceed to supply and execute the kind of inventive investing and enterprise constructing on the core of the RedBird funding mandate.”

Over the course of his profession, Gordon has suggested a few of the largest trade leaders in media, leisure and telecom, together with Disney, AT&T, Liberty World, Dwell Nation, Activision, Netflix, Clear Channel, CBS and Univision. He’s additionally weighed in for skilled sports activities franchises together with the L.A. Rams.

“After over three a long time at Goldman Sachs, I’m excited to start the following chapter of my profession at RedBird, a agency whose means to establish entrepreneurial funding alternatives and construct long-term worth is sort of unmatched,” Gordon stated. “Right this moment, by no means has the confluence of rights, content material and expertise provided such transformative alternatives. I can consider no higher place than working with Gerry and RedBird’s distinguished funding staff from our new West Coast workplace to convey this kind of entrepreneurial investing and firm constructing DNA to the industries I’ve been advising for greater than thirty years.”