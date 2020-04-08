General News

Golf: Fleetwood’s caddy raises funds for fellow bagmen

April 8, 2020
Tommy Fleetwood’s caddy Ian Finnis has raised 10,000 kilos ($12,306) to help his fellow Eu Tour bagmen whose revenue have taken profitable due to {golfing}’s suspension amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



