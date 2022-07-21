Golfer Paige Spiranac, listed as “the sexiest woman in the world”, recounted her ordeal: “I’m very scared and I don’t leave my house”

The golfer spoke about the situation on her podcast (AFP)



The American golfer Paige Spiranacwho was listed as “the sexiest woman in the world” by the magazine Maximis going through one of the most difficult moments of his life as a public figure after revealing the ordeal he has suffered since his image became important on social networks.

Over time, the 29-year-old athlete recognized that the harassment he suffers through his official accounts became more and more intense and that came to cross the internet barrier. According to statements collected by the British newspaper The SunSpiranac evidenced this situation with an unpleasant anecdote on his podcast Playing A Round with Paige Renee.

“A man approached me and asked for a photo and I didn’t give it much importance. But then he started saying that he had swindled him out of $10,000 and he started threatening me. It was a really scary situation.” story. “It turns out that this man was scammed by a fake profile that someone created pretending to be me and had a fake number, he was crazy,” added the golfer, who acknowledged that He has been “dealing with these security issues” for some time now.

Paige Spiranac became an influencer (@_paige.renee)

“In the last two months the situation has gotten worse and worse. I am very scared and I do not leave the house. I’m starting to feel like I’m living in a bubble, and it’s something I’ve never experienced before. I don’t know who is out there, who is following me, who is harassing me. I know a lot of people say, ‘well, that’s part of your job.’ But no, it shouldn’t,” she said.

In her beginnings in the world of sports, Paige Spiranac jumped on the scene as one of the most promising golfers on the circuit. However, despite the fact that he never officially retired, since 2016 he stopped competing and began to dedicate himself entirely to his role as influencer. “I wish I had played golf at a higher level and to have achieved more, but I would not change this for the world”, he pointed out.

In the past, the North American made it clear through a video on Youtube the reason why he had left golf: “For me it was never the physical ability that kept me away, but the mental part. I think things have gone better for me now, that I play just for fun”, he stated, referring to the pressure and stress of competing at the highest level playing tricks on him.

The golfer commented that the pressure of professional golf led her to withdraw from the circuit

During his college years, he Future Collegians World Tour he had twice awarded her as the Western Region Player of the Year. At the same time, she also qualified four times to play the PGA Junior Championship and in three for the US Girls Junior Amateur. Later, in her third year of Paige University, she placed among the best 20 in addition to reaching the final of the Peg Barnard Invitational.

But when it comes to competing professionally His results were not what he expected. After competing in the European Tour and Cactus Tour, the American he was never able to access a pass to play the LPGA Tour. After several failures, he walked away from professional golf.

Even so, Spiranac remains linked to sport and demonstrates it in their social networks, having associated themselves with numerous related companies such as Club Champion (club manufacturing company), the golf simulator X-Golf y Shot Scope (a shot tracking app), among others.

The video of golfer Paige Spiranac that revolutionized Instagram

During the quarantine, the player could be seen very focused on uploading content on her social networks for her more than 2 million followers. One of them, in which practiced unusual shots, caused a lot of repercussion. “I love putting because it’s about feeling and trust. There is no right or wrong way to grab the putter… Here are some of my favorites! Let me know if I forgot any,” Spiranac wrote in that post.

In the pictures he was seen pushing the ball into the hole with different profiles (right hand or left hand down), taking the stick with one finger as if it were a hook, even hitting him walking and encouraging some more daring movements: with the putter on her cleavage, crouched down, on her back, imitating a billiard shot and even with the help of her dog.

“I only want keep posting really happy content for people during this time, and try to be a positive light for them because I know how hard it can be. Anything that can distract people from what’s going on because it’s too scary“, assured at that time to the New York The Post.

KEEP READING:

The unusual shots that golfer Paige Spiranac invented in her quarantine due to the coronavirus and are all the rage on social media

The unexpected intimate revelation of golfer Paige Spiranac

A golfer denounced that she was discriminated against in a charity event for wearing a neckline