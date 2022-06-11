Golfer Tiger Woods made history: he became the third billionaire athlete

Tiger Woods, the first billionaire golfer (Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Although the last seasons were not the best for Tiger Woods As a result of a major injury and some extra sports issues, the American golfer has just made history. As reported by Forbes magazine, He became the first golfer in history to be a billionaire. (in the United States they refer to 1,000 million).

The 46-year-old California native counts among his 82 titles five Augusta Masters trophies, three US Opens, three British Opens and four PGA championships. However, his greatest financial success comes off the playing field.

“Triumph, injury, scandal, failure and triumph again have filled the intervening years. But through it all, Woods has maintained his supremacy as one of the world’s highest-earning athletes, raking in more than $1.7 billion in salaries, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career”, announced the aforementioned medium in its latest publication. He also notes that in recent weeks he has turned down a “nine-figure” contract to play on the new Saudi-backed golf tour.

Tiger Woods generates significant interest within the PGA circuit (REUTERS / Mike Segar)

The specialized economics magazine reports that the athlete has an estimated net worth of at least one billion, which makes him one of three billionaire athletes. The other two are basketball players Michael Jordan (he reached that mark in 2014, more than a decade after his last retirement, after becoming the main face of the Charlotte Hornets franchise) and LeBron James (in addition to what was raised during his time in Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, his investments in various businesses and sports entities were key).

This report states that less than 10 percent of Woods’ earnings come from his success on the various playing fields. “Most of his fortune comes from huge endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, with whom he signed in 1996 and who remains his primary sponsor,” they explained.

The figure of Woods is recognized worldwide and he used his fame to invest in various businesses, such as the design of golf courses (TGR Design), a production company for live events (TGR Live) and a restaurant (The Woods). He also has stakes in Full Swing (a golf technology tool), Heard (a hospitality software startup) and PopStroke (a luxury miniature golf experience with four locations in Florida) and is an investor with the Tavistock group of British billionaire Joe Lewis and golfer Ernie Els and Justin Timberlake at NEXUS Luxury Collection, a group of clubs and resorts.

It is worth noting that Woods, during his sporting heyday, earned more than 100 million per year outside the PGA circuit. He was ranked #1 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes for ten consecutive years, until 2012.

Although in the last 12 months, despite the fact that he was almost never able to play officially as a result of a serious car accident. Tiger grossed $68 million in off-field earnings, enough to rank 14th among the highest-paid athletes on the planet.

“Watching Woods fight through obvious pain has ignited a new kind of Tigermania, as fans and sponsors back him up in the role of resilient survivor rather than invincible conqueror. Woods’ wealth is assured whether or not he plays with a golf club again,” Forbes explained.

KEEP READING:

LeBron James became a billionaire and marked a historic milestone for the sport

Messi displaced McGregor in the Forbes ranking and became the highest paid athlete in the world for the second time in his life: the top 10

Forbes revealed the list of the 20 most valuable clubs in the world: the surprise in the leadership of the ranking