‘Golic & Wingo’ Out, Mike Greenberg Makes Return – Variety

ESPN mentioned it will cancel its flagship morning radio program, “Golic & WIngo,” whereas bringing Mike Greenberg, half of the group that helped the Disney sports-media large carve a much bigger enterprise within the audio world, again to the medium as a part of a remodeling of its nationwide lineup.

Greenberg, who spent 17 years with co-host Mike Golic on the morning radio program “Mike & Mike,” will hold his duties on the ESPN mid-morning TV program, “Get Up,” which he has helped anchor because the Spring of 2018. However he may even lead a brand new two-hour radio present that airs between midday and a couple of p.m. weekdays. His former companion, Mike Golic will go away mornings together with Trey Wingo. The pair has hosted their program since November of 2017.

“Our new lineup will present sports activities followers informative and interesting content material all through the week from hosts who all have radio expertise,” mentioned Norby Williamson, ESPN’s government vice chairman and government editor, manufacturing, in an announcement. “They know methods to join with followers and hold them invested within the programming. Our listeners will hear various views on key subjects from a number of the most proficient, educated and modern voices within the business.”

The brand new weekday schedule, which kicks off Monday, August 17, will be heard on SiriusXM, and ESPN venues. Most of the packages might be simulcast on both ESPN2 or ESPNEWS. The hosts are anticipated to make appearances commonly on packages made for ESPN’s TV and digital retailers, in addition to on podcasts. The radio packages, ESPN mentioned, will characteristic newsmakers and topical sports activities and celeb visitors in addition to exchanges with followers by way of calls and social media.

Former NFL participant Keyshawn Johnson; NBA analyst Jay Williams; and “SportsCenter” anchor Zubin Mehenti will substitute “Golic & Wingo” because the lead-off to ESPN’s morning audio schedule. “Keyshawn, Jay and Rubin” will between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. talk about the highest tales of the morning and in a single day. Johnson, an analyst on ESPN’s “NFL Stay” who was a part of a championship Tampa Bay Buccaneers group, may even make appearances on “Get Up” and “First Take.” He has hosted a Los Angeles radio program for ESPN since 2016.

Dan Le Batard and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner will proceed this system they’ve anchored since 2015 between 10 a.m. and midday. After Greenberg’s present, Max Kellerman from “First Take” will make his radio debut with “The Max Kellerman Present” at 2 p.m. He’s anticipated to revisit a number of the finest debates from the TV present on which he seems in late morning and likewise study the world of boxing.

Two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike might be joined by ESPN Radio’s Mike Golic Jr. between four p.m. and seven p.m., when they’ll study the occasions of the approaching night. Sarah Spain and Jason Fitz will revive “Spain & Fitz,” which beforehand aired between January 2018 and Could 2019, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Freddie Coleman and soccer sideline reporter and analyst Ian Fitzsimmons will finish the day with “Freddie and Fitzsimmons” between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

