Golovkin “doubted” Canelo Álvarez’s championships due to his history with doping

A month after the fight of saul Canelo Álvarez contra Gennady Golovkin, the tension that is lived before the combat has been increasing. The different statements have ignited the controversy and now a new comment attacked against the legacy of Canelo.

The Kazakh grew tired of being the neutral side and put in doubt the supremacy of the Guadalajara in the division of supermedianos Well, he did not trust the way in which Saúl has made each of the fajillas that he currently has.

For this reason, he recalled the case of doping that it got Canelo Alvarez in 2018. During an interview for the portal OC Counter Register Golovkin stated that the Mexican titles could have come thanks to the help of “substances” that were previously detected.

Although he did not dare to discredit the championships of the Canelodid indicate that it could have been a factor to doubt the supremacy of Álvarez in the 168 pounds. According to GGG, Saúl Álvarez’s achievements are not reliable for the methods and ways in which he achieved them.

“I am not that type of person who is going to detract from the achievements of some athlete and Canelo achieved a lot, but there are some doubts about how he achieved his achievements and what he used,” he argued.

Due to the seriousness of his accusations, Triple G confirmed that his comment did not come out spontaneously because I had reliable arguments to say so since he remembered what happened in april 2018prior to the second fight with Canelo, date on which the Mexican tested positive for clenbuterol.

“I’m not saying it because it’s something I came out with right now, there are lab results.”

It should be remembered that at that time, the news of the case of doping part Canelo Álvarez caused the Golovkin fight to be rescheduled due to the sanction imposed by the Nevada Athletic Commission. In the first instance, the second fight was scheduled for May 2018but finally It was held in September of the same year.

During that time, the Kazakh took it upon himself to fill the image of the Canelo Well, his professional career that was on the rise was “stained”. Finally, when the fight took place, the man from Guadalajara won by majority decision, a result that generated great controversy among boxing fans.

And it wouldn’t be the first time Gennady Golovkin remember the case of accidental doping of the Canelo; despite the commission’s sports authorities determining that the substance in Saul’s blood was from eating contaminated meat, Triple G and some fans distrusted Álvarez’s techniques and did not forgive the incident.

Proof of this was the occasion in which Gennady assured that the “unusual” behavior of the Canelo in press conferences – to promote the fight – are due to “the substances” that his body ingests. It was during an interview for Boxing Scene where the world champion stated that the Mexican behaves strangely because of these “substances”.

“I don’t even know how to explain his behavior, maybe it’s the side effects of certain substances in his body,” he said.

For his part, Saúl Álvarez defended the idea of why do you hate him so much y rencor a Golovkin So, according to the Canelostill does not get over the way he was mocked for the doping case he experienced in his early days as world champion.

