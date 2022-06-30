Golovkin faced Canelo’s threats: “He needs motivation”

Gennady Golovkin showed no concern about Canelo Álvarez’s threats (Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

With the beginning of the press conferences to promote the fight against Saul Canelo Álvarez contra Gennady Golovkinthe unified 168-pound champion has insisted on attacking the Kazakh to the point of saying that it is a personal fighteven went so far as to state that he has prepared himself “like a beast” to give the best exhibition on September 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Given the constant threats and provocations of the Mexican, Triple G He faced the statements and explained what his feelings are about it. At the end of the press conference held in New York, Golovkin spoke in an interview with the portal Fight Hub TV y did not show any concern for the provocations said by the Canelo.

The 40-year-old boxer assured that the recent Saul’s loss to Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds it hurt him, so he inferred that he is looking for a motivation to star in the third episode of the Canelo vs Golovkin in the best way. Before the question of why the man from Guadalajara took the matter so personally, Gennady affirmed that he does not know Álvarez’s motivesso he did not want to speak for him.

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

GGG he just said that the trilogy with the Mexican champion is exclusively about one more fight in his professional career, but one that has great relevance in world boxing.

“I can’t speak for him, I don’t know. Maybe he needs it, he needs to motivate himself after his loss, but I repeat, for me it’s not personal, for me it’s just another fight but a great fight”.

About the challenge that will mean going up to 168 poundsGolovkin explained that it will be a great contest since it will be the first time he competes in the super middleweight division, so did not detract from the experience of the Canelo in its category; he limited himself to pointing out that he will prepare and that the results will be reflected during the fight.

In Canelo’s first face-to-face with Golovkin, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco went against the Kazakh (Photo: Screenshot/MatchroomBoxing)

“I realized that there are pros and cons, but it is difficult for me to evaluate them right now because It will be the first time I go at 168 (pounds). I will train and the fight will show it,” he added.

In the first face-to-face Canelo With Golovkin, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco went against the Kazakh and came to insult him in front of all the media. He described him as someone “double-faced” and pointed out that “he talks a lot of shit ***”, which is why Saúl assured that the third fight will be personal.

“It’s personal to me. I am who I am, I don’t pretend to be someone else […] it’s personal to me because he said a lot of things. I can’t wait to be in the ring; he’s two different people, he pretends to be a cool guy but he’s not. He is an idiot, he is what he is, he pretends to be a good boy but in other places he talks a lot of shit”, were the words of the Mexican champion.

Gennady Golovkin doesn’t want to take the fight with Canelo personally (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

That comment was the first of several that he began to blurt out. Canelo Álvarez, since during his participation in the press event in New York he stated that his main objective will be to remove Gennady Golovkin. The man from Guadalajara assured that the punishment he will give to GGG will be of such magnitude that will force you to hang up your professional gloves.

“My goal in this fight is to retire him, he knows that I come to this fight stronger and more mature, in my best moment,” he said.

It will be next Saturday, September 17 at the Arena T-Mobile Las Vegas, Nevada, United States where the long-awaited world boxing duel takes place and the greatest exponent of super middleweights is known.

