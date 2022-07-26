Golovkin’s confession about Canelo’s loss to Bivol

Gennady Golovkin confessed that he did not care about Canelo’s fight against Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

The undefeated of saul Canelo Álvarez ended when he tried to climb the category and become champion in the semi-heavyweight ante Dmitry Bivol; his loss rocked his sporting legacy, but he immediately turned his career around by submitting the trilogy match against Gennady Golovkin

Despite the fact that he agreed to the most anticipated fight in his career, the fans and other boxing analysts still have not forgotten what happened on May 7, 2022 when Saúl lost to Bivol by decision of the judges; therefore, his next rival took the time to talk about the second loss of Canelo Álvarez.

Triple G confessed that, despite the fact that it was one of the most relevant fights of the Mexican, he accepted that did not see the fight live, so he only watched the recap of the fight. In a recent interview with the portal BoxingSceneGolovkin confessed that he did not care about the fight for the WBA belt and chose to find out the result in the sports summaries because he assured that Canelo it’s not on their radar.

Gennady Golovkin stated that he did not see the Canelo vs. Bivol fight (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP)

Although up to the time of combat Canelo vs Buffalo the possibility of a third fight with Golovkin already sounded, the Kazakh completely ignored Saul’s presentation against the current WBA champion at 175 pounds. He added that he was not surprised by the result because considered that Bivol was better in the ring.

I know a lot of people don’t believe me, but I did not see the fight live or afterI saw the best moments. There were no surprises for me. Bivol was Bivol and Canelo was Canelo; It was a good day for Bivol and it was not a good day for Álvarez.”

On the other hand, the Olympic medalist added that he does not follow up on his rivals, such was the case of Saúl Álvarez. Although they had already met on two other occasions against Guadalajara, currently does not keep track of the undisputed 168-pound champion.

Golovkin assured that Canelo’s defeat served to bring him back to reality (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

“I have seen some highlights of some fights, but I am not following (Canelo) and thinking about him. He is not on my radar.”

On the other hand, he was encouraged to share his opinion about what the defeat represented for the man from Guadalajara. Gennady Golovkin commented that having lost the unbeaten record served to “return to reality” to Canelobecause after the achievements he achieved in 2021 after the unification of the super middleweights, for Golovkin a defeat is the opportunity to “come back stronger”.

“You learn from losses. We are at the level that a loss can only make you stronger, I think it’s good for Canelo because that loss brought him back to reality. He will draw the right conclusions from that fight to be a better boxer.”

During the press conferences to promote the fight, Canelo expressed the hatred he has for the Kazakh (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

will be the next September, 17th when the rivalry between the Kazakh and the Mexican comes to an end. The sand T-Mobile of Las Vegas It will be the stage where the contest that will define the maximum champion of the 168 pounds will take place. It should be noted that in the previous combat, Saúl has been in charge of taking the rivalry with GGG.

During press conferences to promote the fight, the Canelo expressed the hatred he has for the Kazakh Well, as he explained, his rival has behaved in a hypocritical and disrespectful manner, which is why Saúl set himself the goal of leaving Golovkin in retirement.

KEEP READING:

“We needed time”: Andy Ruiz explained his separation from Canelo and Eddy Reynoso

Ana Galindo will lead the U-20 Women’s National Team for the Costa Rica 2022 World Cup

Helmut Marko’s mockery of Checo Pérez for the error in the French GP