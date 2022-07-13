Golovkin’s mockery of Canelo Álvarez for the clenbuterol theme of 2018

In May 2018 Canelo Álvarez had a positive result for clenbuterol, a situation that Golovkin recalled for his fight in September 2022 (Photo: AFP)

In the prelude to the long-awaited battle of Saul Canelo Álvarez contra Gennady Golovkinwhich will mean the trilogy of the enmity in the ring, the encounters between both boxers have been characterized by the different provocative statements that the Tapatio has launched.

Unlike other fights, the Canelo He has been in charge of attacking the Kazakh and called the fight a personal showdown and even said he would put Golovkin into retirement. At the time, Triple G stayed out of the controversybut his patience ran out and he brought the situation of doping that Saul experienced in 2018.

Gennady responded to the threats that he has received and assured that all Saúl Álvarez’s comments are due to “substances in his body.” During an interview with the portal Boxing Scenethe Olympic medalist recalled the controversial doping result that the man from Jalisco threw prior to the battle against him in May 2018 and that it cost him a sanction by the Athletic Commission of Nevada.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will meet at T-Mobile in Las Vegas on September 17 (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

The attitude of Saúl Álvarez in the press conferences and the warnings he has given you about what will happen in the ring of the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, caused Golovkin to demerit them, since insinuated that “certain substances” have been the cause of his unusual behavior.

The Kazakh champion assured that does not know how to explain the “aggressive” behavior of the Canelo, Well, for him the fight is not personal and it is just one more presentation in his professional career. He insisted that the attitude that the super middleweight champion has taken for this match is inexplicable.

“I don’t even know how to explain his behavior, maybe it’s the side effects of certain substances in his body. But I treat it like a sporting event, nothing personal, but the words he says are inexplicable, it’s inexplicable.”

The doping case affected the Canelo vs. Golovkin II fight (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

It should be remembered that when Saúl had a positive result, on two occasions that he was tested for doping, the substance that was detected was clembuterolwhich is banned in professional boxing because it benefits physical performance and muscle mass.

Due to the fact that the test was carried out a few days after the second combat of Canelo vs Golovkin, the middleweight champion disparaged Saúl’s career and criticized him for trying to “take advantage” illegally. The second fight of Canelo vs Golvkin was postponed and was finally held in September.

Were six months the period with which he was punished Canelo Álvarez of not having official meetings. Due to his rapid success in professional boxing, both sports analysts and boxers questioned the legacy that until that moment the boxer from Jalisco had.

Saúl Álvarez assured that he will leave Golovkin in retirement (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

During their suspension the box organisms they investigated the case and decreed that the substance reached Saul’s body accidentally after eating meat that was contaminated with said substance, a reason that helped him not to have more penalties, but which, without a doubt, left a bad reputation in his sports career.

Although the issue was resolved, Gennady Golovkin again insinuated the illegal consumption of substances of the Canelo Alvarez. On previous occasions the undisputed 168-pound champion assured that his hatred against Golovkin arose from that incidentbecause since then he has disrespected his legacy, so Canelo he lost patience and tried to frighten Golovkin.

