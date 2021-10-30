GOLPERU LIVE: LIVE matches and results of the last League 1 date

TV programming of the last date of Liga 1.

GOLPERU LIVE. After doing some tinkering, the League 1 updated the schedule of the last date of the First Division championship. You can follow most of these games by GOLPERU, which will receive the help of Movistar Deportes and Movistar Eventos to try to bring all the emotions to Peruvian homes.

On this last date there is a lot at stake, so a good amount of clashes will take place at the same time today Saturday October 30. Also, there will be some matches that will be transmitted deferred the next day. Be careful: the Alianza Universidad vs Ayacucho FC will go through the social networks of the Peruvian Football Federation.

MINUTE BY MINUTE

In the Cumulative Table Cusco FC widens the difference and for now it is managing to save itself directly. It should be remembered that he started the day in the last place.

Decline: SAN MARTÍN AND UNIVERSITY ALLIANCE

Repechage: BINATIONAL

South American: MELGAR, CIENCIANO, SPORT BOYS AND AYACUCHO FC

Liberators: UNIVERSITY AND CÉSAR VALLEJO

– The descent moves after the goal of the Cajamarquinos against San Martín.

– The descent moves after Municipal’s goal against Alianza Atlético.

– With the goal of Cusco FC, Binacional and Alianza Universidad fall directly.

LIVE RESULTS OF THE LAST DATE OF LEAGUE 1

Saturday October 30

UTC vs San Martín / 3:00 pm / (LIVE BY MOVISTAR EVENTOS) | 3-0

Alianza Atlético vs Municipal / 3:00 pm / (LIVE BY MOVISTAR DEPORTES) | 0-2

Cusco FC vs Sport Huancayo / 3:00 pm / (DEFERRED BY GOLPERU) | 2-1

Alianza Universidad vs Ayacucho FC / 3:00 pm / FPF social networks | 1-2

Binational vs César Vallejo / 3:00 pm / (LIVE BY MOVISTAR EVENTOS 2) | 0-0

Mannucci vs Cantolao / 3:00 pm / (DEFERRED BY GOLPERU) | 1-0

Sporting Cristal vs Sport Boys / 3:00 pm / (LIVE ON GOLPERU) | 0-0

Sunday October 31

Melgar vs Universitario / 3:30 pm / (LIVE ON GOLPERU)

GOLPERU programming for the last date of Phase 2 of League 1.

THE CHANNELS OF THE LAST DATE OF LEAGUE 1

GOLPERU: Canal 14 – 714 HD

Movistar Sports: Canal 3 – 703 HD

Movistar Eventos 1: Channel 11 – 711 HD

Movistar Eventos 2: Channel 15 – 715 HD

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar clients: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. It also has children’s content, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

– Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your television, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

– Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

– Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR SPORTS IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

