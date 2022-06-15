Gómez Junco’s criticism against Mexican arbitration

The ESPN analyst questioned the two-time Atlas championship due to arbitration irregularities (Video: Twitter/@nikonieblas/ESPN)

Shortly after Arturo Brizio resigned from his position as president of the Arbitration Commission from Mexican Football Federation (FMF), different sports analysts commented on the results and deficiencies left by the former referee at the head of the commission and the controversies that were generated in recent tournaments.

On the occasion of the interview he had Spicy Soccer of ESPN with Arturo Brizio, Roberto Gomez Junco went against the arbitration of the MX League and talked about the deficiencies that have been missed at different levels of Mexican football, since he described the sport as “contaminated”:

“I don’t think it’s worse than it was five years ago. Yes I think that Mexican soccer has become more contaminated with various interests”, The journalist began in a broad speech that shook social networks.

Roberto Gómez Junco criticized the two-time Atlas championship (Photo: Twitter/@rgomezjunco)

And it is that the arbitration was not the only thing that questioned and evidenced as irregular, but that was launched against the two-time champion who got the club Atlas in Clausura 2022 as it ensured that the team was protected so that he would not be relegated and then encouraged to become a double champion during the season of the MX League.

Gómez Junco guided his intervention to the decline that Mexican professional football has had and how it is that in each case the problems it has caused in professional sports have been left unresolved. This was stated during the broadcast of Spicy Soccer:

“How long ago did they violate the mechanism of promotion, relegation, how long ago did we begin to see the very clear interference of the Orlegi group, how long ago did they decide that a franchise had to be protected so that they would not be relegated and then Atlas came out as two-time champion”

Gómez Junco questioned the two-time Atlas championship (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

It should be noted that the former footballer also did not let go of the situation that has generated disagreement between sports journalism and some fans; Its about family relationship what’s between the general secretary of the FMF and the president of the red and black. Inigo Riestra holds the position within the Mexican Federation and his brother, Joseph Riestrais the one who is in front of the squad The fury of Guadalajara.

Therefore, Gómez Junco pointed out:

“How long ago there was no kinship at the federation level like the one there is now, how long ago timeshare was not promoted and overlapped at such a level”, he concluded.

That fragment was taken up by different Internet users and on social networks there was talk of the “courage” that Roberto Gómez Junco had for showing these conflicts.

Arturo Brizio, president of the FMF Referees Commission (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

the management of Arturo Brizio at the head of the Arbitration Commission was repeatedly questioned and one of the main problems it faced was the intervention of the Video Arbitration (WAS) and it is that since it arrived in Mexico in the 2018 Apertura, its functionality in league games has left different doubts because instead of giving certainty in decisions, it only causes conflict and more doubts about how the competitiveness of the teams.

Another controversial point dealt with the designations for relevant games for the championship because in the case of the second Atlas final, the team of judges who whistled the game was criticized. In the same interview, Arturo Brizio refuted the hypothesis that in Femexfut and in the arbitration commission the champion is “decided” of the MX League.

“That conspiracy theory where, from the Referees Commission or the central office of the federation, champions are made or unmade in total disrespect to the industry; Let’s suppose that it were so, that a team is champion like this, that the other 17 teams do not paint, do not play or do not say anything? It’s absurd and disrespectful being lacking in sportsmanship like this, ”he concluded.

