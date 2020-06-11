‘Gone With the Wind’ Hits No. 1 on Amazon Best-Sellers Chart After HBO Max Drops Movie – Variety

“Gone With the Wind” zipped to the prime of Amazon’s best-sellers gross sales chart for TV and flicks, a day after WarnerMedia’s HBO Max pulled the film for “racist depictions.”

Amazon bases its rankings on gross sales information. The location at the moment provides the 70th anniversary two-disc DVD version of “Gone With the Wind” beginning at $29.55, whereas Amazon Video provides the film as a digital HD rental at $3.99 and for buy at $9.99.

In the meantime, on Apple’s iTunes film chart for the U.S., “Gone With the Wind” on Wednesday was in the No. 5 spot (after “The Hunt,” “Birds of Prey,” “Unhealthy Boys for Life,” and “The Invisible Man”).

Oscar-winning movie “Gone With the Wind” was eliminated Tuesday from the HBO Max streaming service quickly. WarnerMedia stated it plans to return to the film to the library, together with a dialogue about the historic context for the 1939 film and a “denouncement” of the film’s racist stereotypes.

“’Gone With The Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts a few of the ethnic and racial prejudices which have, sadly, been commonplace in American society,” an HBO Max spokesperson instructed Variety. “These racist depictions have been flawed then and are flawed at the moment, and we felt that to maintain this title up with out an evidence and a denouncement of these depictions can be irresponsible.”

“Gone With the Wind” stars Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Hattie McDaniel and Olivia de Havilland. The movie, tailored from the 1936 novel by Margaret Mitchell, is described on Amazon.com’s web site as “a traditional epic of the American South,” set throughout the Civil Battle and the Reconstruction period.

The film, produced by David O. Selznick, received eight aggressive Oscars together with finest image, finest actress for Leigh, finest director for Victor Fleming and finest supporting actress for McDaniel, who was the first Black particular person to ever win an Academy Award. The American Movie Institute ranks “Gone With the Wind” as the No. four finest American film of all time, after “Citizen Kane,” “Casablanca,” and “The Godfather.”