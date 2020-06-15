Gone With The Wind Is Returning To HBO Max With A Key Addition

Depart a Remark
Final week, amid nationwide civil rights protests, HBO Max made the choice to take away the traditional movie Gone with the Wind from the streaming service’s library. Subscribers had been advised that the film would return to the service sooner or later sooner or later, with new materials designed to place the film in the suitable context, and now we all know what which means, as a brand new introduction is being filmed that can be included with the film when it returns to HBO Max.
Whereas we do not know proper now when Gone with the Wind will return to HBO Max, we do know that when it does, it is going to embody a brand new introduction from Turner Traditional Films host and College of Chicago professor of cinema studios, Jacqueline Stewart. Stewart revealed the brand new introduction in an op-ed piece for CNN through which she argued that it was necessary for motion pictures like Gone with the Wind to stay accessible as instructing moments. In response to Stewart…
However it’s exactly due to the continued, painful patterns of racial injustice and disrespect for Black lives that Gone with the Wind ought to keep in circulation and stay accessible for viewing, evaluation and dialogue. Gone with the Wind is a primary textual content for inspecting expressions of white supremacy in common tradition.
The latest outcry towards Gone with the Wind got here started when 12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley wrote a bit within the Los Angeles Occasions saying the movie “romanticizes the horrors of slavery” and particularly calling on HBO to take away the movie from the streaming service. The determination to take action adopted in brief order, nevertheless it was made clear from the outset that the film could be again up sooner or later, however with new content material connected designed to place the movie in context.
We have seen a wide range of totally different ways in which studios have dealt with materials that hasn’t essentially aged properly. Warner Bros. had beforehand created a disclaimer that had appeared in entrance of some Looney Tunes animated shorts that included some problematic ethnic parts. Disney+ warns that a few of its many years outdated content material may embody “outdated cultural depictions.”
It is unclear how in depth this new introduction to Gone with the Wind can be. If it is actually meant to easily be an introduction, it is going to doubtless solely be a couple of minutes lengthy, and thus, the flip round on getting it up on HBO Max could possibly be fairly quick. On the similar time, with tensions surrounding racial justice nonetheless excessive, there doubtless will not be any rush to get Gone with the Wind again on the service.
Having mentioned that, there’ll doubtless be lots of curiosity in Gone with the Wind when it does return to HBO Max, most likely greater than there was when it launched on the service within the first place.
