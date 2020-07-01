Gone With the Wind Star Turns 104 – Variety

Born: July 1, 1916

Greatest recognized for: “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” “Gone With the Wind,” and two Oscar-winning performances, “To Every His Personal” and “The Heiress”

First declare to fame: Gossip magazines provided countless protection of her feud with sister Joan Fontaine, which lasted for many years

Second (and extra vital) declare to fame: She helped finish the previous studio system. Whereas below a 7-year contract with Warner Bros., she refused a number of roles and was suspended a number of instances. When her contract ended, WB mentioned she nonetheless owed them six months, for the day without work throughout suspension. She made the unprecedented transfer of suing the studio and the decide agreed together with her, saying the system was considered one of “peonage.” On March 15, 1944, Variety ran the headline “De Havilland Free Agent.” Her profession flourished after that, and actors had been now not beholden to studios, which empowered them and their brokers in all future negotiations.

Third declare to fame: She’s 104! The final remaining star of Previous Hollywood. Even higher, she was lately photographed using a bicycle. They don’t make ‘em like her anymore.

Autobiography: “Each Frenchman Has One” (1962, and nonetheless in print)

Deeper Dive: There are few veterans of Hollywood’s Golden Age who’re nonetheless round, a lot much less nonetheless making headlines. However Olivia de Havilland, who turns 104 Wednesday, was all the time a rule-breaker.

She’s a part of the present furor over “Gone With the Wind,” since she is the solely surviving star of the 1939 epic. In 2017, she additionally sued FX Networks over her depiction in the miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan,” from exec producer Ryan Murphy. After a collection of appeals, the court docket in the end determined in opposition to de Havilland. The ruling represents a uncommon defeat for her, however serves as a reminder that the actress isn’t going to take any nonsense from anybody.

In 1944, she tackled the studio system, by submitting go well with in opposition to Warner Bros. Her victory helped carry an finish to the studio system, and redefined the enterprise of moviemaking.

At 19, de Havilland made her movie debut in the 1935 “A Midsummer Night time’s Dream”; WB signed her to a seven-year contract, which was normal for actors.

WB put her in such movies as “Captain Blood” and “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” each with Errol Flynn. However she wasn’t all the time proud of the studio’s assignments and WB suspended her a number of instances.

When de Havilland’s contract expired, Warner Bros. claimed it was owed an extra six months of labor, for the day without work throughout suspension. She countered that the contract was for seven years, not for the time really spent working. Superior Courtroom Choose Charles S. Burnell agreed together with her, saying in any other case the contract was a type of “peonage.”

On March 15, 1944,Variety ran the headline “De Havilland Free Agent.” That set in movement the system that is still at this time, when actors, brokers and guilds may name the photographs when making a deal.

4 months later, de Havilland went to court docket once more, looking for assurance that she may work elsewhere with out interference from Warners. Once more, she was profitable.

Her fits appeared dangerous, however de Havilland’s profession thrived. Shortly after her authorized victory, she received Oscars for 1946’s “To Every His Personal” (1946) and “The Heiress” (1949); in all, she had 5 Oscar nominations. She continued to work in movies like “The Snake Pit,” “My Cousin Rachel,” “Mild in the Piazza” and “Hush … Hush Candy Charlotte,” amongst many others. She segued into TV work, together with her ultimate onscreen look in the TV film “The Lady He Cherished” (1988).

In 1965, she turned the first lady to function president of the jury at the Cannes Movie Pageant. Three years in the past, she recalled to Variety that at the beginning she was intimidated, however “As the solely feminine on the jury that yr, I did take pleasure in presiding over a committee completely composed of males.”

In November 2008, President George W. Bush offered de Havilland, then 92, with the Nationwide Medal of Arts, saying “Her independence, integrity and charm received inventive freedom for herself and her fellow movie actors.” Two years later, she was appointed a Chevalier (knight) of the Legion d’Honneur. In June 2017, she turned the oldest lady ever to obtain the British title of dame, an honor bestowed on her by Queen Elizabeth II.

The actress has lived in Paris for 50 years. She nonetheless makes uncommon public appearances when she chooses, akin to her journey to Los Angeles for a 2006 celebration of her 90th birthday thrown by the Academy of Movement Image Arts & Sciences and occasional interviews centered on her 100th birthday.

Final yr, for her 103rd, a photograph of her using a bicycle was posted to Fb. As soon as once more, Olivia de Havilland was defying expectations and difficult preconceptions.