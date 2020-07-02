Gong Hyo Jin Explains Why Her Work Comes Before Love And Yeo Jin Goo Discusses His Dating Experience

The newest episode of “Home on Wheels” featured Gong Hyo Jin because the visitor!

On the July 2 episode of tvN’s “Home on Wheels,” actress Gong Hyo Jin joined solid members Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Received, and Yeo Jin Goo of their transportable residence.

Whereas chatting with Yeo Jin Goo, who’s at present 22 years outdated, Gong Hyo Jin mirrored on her twenties and why she thought love was every thing again then. She shared, “After I was in my twenties, I didn’t perceive when my unnies [older female friends or sisters] would inform me, ‘As a substitute of getting caught up in love and giving it every thing, simply work onerous in your profession.’ There was a time once I thought, ‘Love is every thing.’”

She added, “Trying again now, they had been proper. I’ve to first do my work nicely so as to obtain plenty of love. My very own self needs to be full.” Kim Hee Received chimed in to say, “Jin Goo has stated that he needs to get married early.” Yeo Jin Goo responded, “After I see comfortable households, it makes me need to get married.”

To the younger actor, Gong Hyo Jin commented, “Because you’ve been working from whenever you had been younger, I don’t assume you’ll’ve gotten to expertise cute childhood past love throughout faculty.” Yeo Jin Goo shocked everybody by revealing, “I’ve solely skilled one-sided crushes. I’ve by no means formally dated.”

Kim Hee Received hilariously instructed Yeo Jin Goo, “You’re extra in a rush than I’m!” He continued, “Whenever you love, your coronary heart grows and also you turn out to be a poet. All of the pop songs sound like they’re about you. From there, you steadily turn out to be extra human. You begin to acknowledge the bitterness in life. That’s what happiness is.”

“Home on Wheels” airs each Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

