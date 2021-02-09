Gong Hyo Jin In Talks To Star As Lead Of New Drama

Gong Hyo Jin could also be starring in a brand new drama quickly!

On February 9, Ilgan Sports activities quoted a supply from the drama business who stated, “Gong Hyo Jin can be remodeling right into a scriptwriter who writes makjang dramas (dramas with exaggerated and outrageous plots) within the new Netflix authentic collection ‘Girl of Disaster’ (literal title).”

Following stories, a supply from Gong Hyo Jin’s company Administration SOOP acknowledged, “Gong Hyo Jin is positively reviewing the supply to star within the Netflix authentic ‘Girl of Disaster.’”

If she accepts the function, Gong Hyo Jin can be enjoying scriptwriter Kim Ma Ri, who is legendary for writing makjang dramas. With provocative setups, speedy storytelling, unprecedented villains, and indulgent revenge tales, Kim Ma Ri writes hit dramas that averages over 35 % in viewership scores. She’s a prime class author whose dramas get confirmed for broadcast simply with simply her identify.

“Ladies of Disaster” could have the everyday components of a makjang drama, similar to a sort however irritating feminine lead, an affectionate second-generation chaebol, a secret relating to one’s start revealed at a vital second, and mindless “kimchi slap” moments, whereas nonetheless satisfying viewers by concurrently straying away from these clichés.

The drama is written by scriptwriter Kim Soo Ah, who labored on “I Like It Sizzling” and “Whatcha Wearin’?” and will probably be helmed by director Lee Received Suk, who labored on “The right way to Use Guys with Secret Ideas.” If she takes on this new challenge, will probably be Gong Hyo Jin’s first challenge in two years since KBS 2TV’s “When the Camellia Blooms” and the movie “The Most Peculiar Love.”

