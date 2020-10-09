Gong Myung Joins Kim Yoo Jung In Talks For Historical Fantasy Drama

Gong Myung could also be starring reverse Kim Yoo Jung in a brand new SBS drama!

On October 9, Korean information outlet Ilgan Sports activities reported that Gong Myung had been forged because the male lead within the upcoming SBS drama “Hong Chun Gi.” Later that morning, Gong Myung’s company Saram Leisure confirmed that the actor had been supplied a job within the drama, however clarified that he was nonetheless in talks.

A consultant of the company acknowledged, “Gong Myung has acquired a casting supply for ‘Hong Chun Gi’ and is presently within the midst of reviewing the supply.”

Primarily based on the novel of the identical title by creator Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Moon Embracing the Solar” have additionally famously been tailored into hit dramas, “Hong Chun Gi” is a fantasy romance drama set within the Joseon period. Earlier this week, Kim Yoo Jung was confirmed to be in talks for the titular position of Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon dynasty’s solely feminine painter.

Ahn Hyo Seop was additionally beforehand reported to be in talks for the drama, although it’s presently unclear whether or not he was supplied the identical position as Gong Myung or remains to be in talks for a special position.

