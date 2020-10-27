Gong Yoo And Park Bo Gum Embark On A Perilous Journey In Upcoming Sci-Fi Film

Intriguing images have been shared from Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s upcoming sci-fi movie!

The film “Web optimization Bok” (literal title) is about Ki Heon (performed by Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who helps mankind’s first human clone Web optimization Bok (performed by Park Bo Gum) and turns into caught up in harmful incidents involving a number of forces who goal to take the clone for themselves.

On prime of lately releasing a primary trailer, the movie has additionally shared its first nonetheless images.

Ki Heon is charged together with his remaining mission—one he can’t refuse—by Jo Woo Jin’s character, who’s a fellow intelligence agent. Ki Heon should make sure the protected transport of the clone Web optimization Bok, who was created by way of a top-secret undertaking and is immortal. Web optimization Bok has lived his complete life in a laboratory below the safety of Physician Im Se Eun (performed by Jang Younger Nam).

After observing Web optimization Bok by way of a window, Ki Heon begins his particular mission of accompanying the clone, they usually immediately discover themselves below assault. Ki Heon instantly overpowers the unidentified assailant, and he holds up his gun whereas Web optimization Bok sits subsequent to him with a clean look on his face.

Film lovers are questioning what is going to occur to this pair as they try to make the perilous journey whereas being pursued by many various forces who’d do something to get their fingers on the clone.

Followers can’t wait to see Gong Yoo tackle this position after establishing himself as a must-see actor by way of tasks akin to “Goblin,” “Prepare to Busan,” “Silenced,” “Kim Ji Younger: Born 1982,” and extra. There’s additionally a lot pleasure surrounding Park Bo Gum’s return to the large display screen 5 years after his efficiency in “Coinlocker Lady,” with this being his first main position in a movie. The actor has made a reputation for himself by way of dramas together with “Encounter,” “Love within the Moonlight,” “Reply 1988,” and extra.

The 2 stars are supported by a gifted forged together with Jo Woo Jin, Jang Younger Nam, and Park Byung Eun. The movie is described as the primary Korean film to cope with the subject of human clones, and it guarantees refreshing characters, extraordinary spectacles, and an emotional “bromance” between the 2 characters with very completely different personalities.

“Web optimization Bok” will hit theaters in Korea in December.

Catch Gong Yoo in “Prepare to Busan” beneath:

Watch Now

And watch Park Bo Gum in “Encounter” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)