Gong Yoo And Park Bo Gum Grow Closer As They Face Adversity In Sci-Fi Film

Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s upcoming movie “Seobok” has shared an intriguing second batch of stills!

The film is about Ki Heon (Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who’s tasked with guaranteeing the secure transportation of mankind’s first human clone Seobok (Park Bo Gum) as his final mission. They turn into caught up in harmful incidents as many forces intention to take the clone for themselves.

The brand new pictures present Ki Heon and Seobok as they crew up and embark on their distinctive journey, dealing with surprising conditions at each flip. It’s Seobok’s first day out in the true world, and he’s fascinated by every little thing he encounters. In the meantime, Ki Heon is set to rapidly full his ultimate mission.

The pair clashes wherever they go, together with the market, a secure home, and the ocean, however the journey brings them nearer as they be taught extra about one another.

One nonetheless reveals Seobok with brief hair and restrained within the lab, whereas Ki Heon is holding up his gun in one other photograph with a purpose to shield him.

One other set reveals a power led by the intelligence agent often called Director Ahn (performed by Jo Woo Jin), who is set to maintain Seobok’s existence a secret eternally. Seobok is seen from the again in his restraints as he walks in the direction of them, making movie followers marvel about his destiny.

“Seobok” will hit theaters in Korea in December.

Watch Gong Yoo in “Prepare to Busan” beneath!

Watch Now

And try Park Bo Gum in “Encounter” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)